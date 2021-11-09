Eiza González confirms participation in new Netflix series | Instagram

The actress Mexican Eiza González recently confirmed her participation in the new project in collaboration with the creators of “Game of Thrones”Within the famous Netflix platform, a piece of news that has driven its millions of followers crazy.

The truth is that the success of the Mexican Eiza González is unstoppable, as the star will take on another acting challenge from the hand of David Benioff and DB Weiss, the co-creators of the successful saga “Game of Thrones”.

This time it is a science fiction title that promises to catch fans of this genre and that will reach the popular streaming platform Netflix.

“Three-Body Problem” is based on the books of the Chinese writer Liu Cixin and in the first of his three works, he famously portrays a planet Earth threatened by the invasion of aliens.

“Ye Wenjie” is the astrophysicist who will help the aliens to carry out the plan after witnessing the death of his father at the hands of the so-called “Red Guardians.”

This is how the exciting series promises a lot of action, as the warring groups that inhabit the Earth will do everything possible to avoid the expected invasion.

Liu’s science fiction book is one of the most widely read in the Asian country, even receiving the well-known award at Yinhe in 2006, before being translated into English in 2008.

After being the biggest Game of Thrones fan I never thought I would be lucky enough to join these geniuses and the brilliant Alexander Woo on the most epic journey of my life. This story is like no other. If you are not familiar with Three-Body Problem prepare yourself because you don’t know what hit you. The countdown begins ”, wrote the actress when confirming her new project.

It should be noted that the Mexican actress has made this her latest project in her busy 2021 schedule.

After hits like the movie “Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you”, alongside Hollywood stars like Rosamund Pike and Dianne Wiest.

What attracted me to this story was everything, the script, the story. It happens to me a lot that when I read a script and it evokes something inside of me it is something that I cannot stop doing, I read the script as an audience and think about my reaction if I were watching that movie. I care a lot pushes the audience and think a bit about the subject, it puts you in an uncomfortable place and that I think is very interesting, “he said in a past interview.

As you can see, Eiza González has not stopped working in the middle of the pandemic year, because in fact, in the last year he has been admired in the successful film “Godzilla vs. Kong ”, then in the movies“ I Care A Lot ”, and“ Spirit Untamed ”.

In addition, as if that were not enough, he was recently on the set of “Ambulance”, along with Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.