Eiza González wears a small swimsuit to celebrate Christmas

The beautiful actress Mexican Eiza González showed off a small swimsuit during these December dates, letting her followers appreciate how she is having it this season.

From the Bahama, the beautiful actress and singer Eiza González celebrates Christmas with her followers.

That’s right, Eiza González captivated her millions of admirers by sharing a black and white photograph where she wears a small swimsuit to celebrate the Christmas from the beach.

It should be noted that the 31-year-old actress is in Big Major Cay, in The Bahamas, where she shared a brief congratulation for her followers.

As you may know, Eiza González is currently experiencing a moment of success in Hollywood with recent premieres such as “Descuida, Yo te cuido” from Netflix; “Godzilla vs Kong” and soon the premiere of “Ambulance”, with Jake Gyllenhaal.

However, among the upcoming projects, Eiza Goncález will play María Félix in a bio series.

According to the Deadline site, the “Baby Driver” actress teamed up with Oscar-nominated director Matthew Heineman, and they are already looking for a Latin American writer to adapt “La Doña” to the screen.

This is how Eiza González celebrated Christmas in a different way, since instead of uploading the classic photo in front of the tree, she decided to share a flirty photograph on her social networks in which she poses with a small swimsuit.

In the snapshot, the actress boasts her spectacular figure that has left several of her followers speechless.

It is worth mentioning that it is hard this week, the daughter of the designer Glenda Reyna uploaded some photos to her Instagram stories in which she not only made known the paradisiac place where she is, she also shared a couple of photographs where she wore her sculptural silhouette in a swimsuit, I also know showing swimming with a pig.

Because the photograph is black and white, the color of the garment cannot be seen, however, some moles are visible.

Likewise, it is observed that he is aboard a luxurious yacht, making it clear that he did not skimp on his much-deserved vacation, after working all this 2021.

On the other hand, the protagonist of “Baby Driver” has been harshly criticized, since many people assure that she has undergone different cosmetic surgeries which have made her look totally different from when she starred in the soap opera ‘Lola, once upon a time’ .

For their part, Eiza González’s fans have defended her tooth and nail, as they assure that if she had gone through the scalpel, she was beautiful.