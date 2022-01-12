01/12/2022 at 07:46 CET

Calleja Tone

The lawyer who defended the Hispano-Colombian arms dealer Abdul Rahman El Assir in the case for which he was prosecuted in the Investigative Court number 52 of Madrid assures that José Manuel Villarejo “No” participated in any meeting with the then head of the Court, Fermín Javier Echarri almost, one of the magistrates who now judge the retired commissioner in the National Court.

In this way, the lawyer Ildefonso González-Grano de Oro Guirado, whose client was the arms merchant friend of King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, denies the account of events made by the retired commissioner in the challenge that he presented to Judge Echarri, which was rejected outright by the court with the support of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA reported on December 28 that the commissioner had recorded in his personal diaries, whose relevance has been defended by the National Court, a meeting that allegedly would have been held on July 8, 2014 with the then head of the Investigating Court number 52 of Madrid, Fermín Echarri. However, in the handwritten annotations, as specified in this newspaper, it was not stated whether Villarejo had participated in the meeting.

There was no commission to Villarejo

Rather, on the contrary, sources close to Echarri himself denied, and thus included in the information, that this magistrate had met with Villarejo, a person whom he would have met during the trial that is being held at the National High Court. A refusal that is now confirmed by the lawyer González-Grano de Oro Guirado.

In conversation with this newspaper, the one who was Abdul Rahman El Assir’s lawyer goes further in his denial of Villarejo and rejects having commissioned the retired commissioner to meet with a magistrate.

In Villarejo’s agendas, which were intervened in a registry made by the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office, -a action that had the endorsement of the investigating judge of the Tandem case, Manuel García Castellón-, the alleged maneuvers carried out by the commissioner to help the arms dealer El Assir, brother-in-law of his partner Adrián de la Joya. Thus, on May 21, 2014 he wrote: “Fermín Echarri (judge and Grano de Oro): Fermín Echarri. Judge of the 52 that takes the subject El Assir. (Grain) lawyer says that if it deflates, everything ends in France“.

Gonzalez Armengol

On July 7, 2014, Villarejo again noted: “Armengol. Tomorrow 10:00 am, interview in Court 52. Reminder of …”. And on July 8 he wrote again, without specifying whether the commissioner had participated in the meeting: “Fermín, Court 52. Very correct and receptive. He wants to go back to the AN [Audiencia Nacional]. He is closely related to Armengol “, referring to the former dean of the Madrid judges José Luis González Armengol.

But a new entry from that day shows that it was El Assir’s lawyer who participated in the meeting, in which, according to González-Grano de Oro Guirado, the commissioner did not intervene. Villarejo writes about him, verbatim: “Grain. Very happy with the impression due to the appointment in ’52. He agreed to transmit the procedures to El Assar (sic). Appeal pending for …”. At another time, he alludes to a meeting with De la Joya and the lawyer: “Meeting with Grano and preparations to make the issue of El Assar,” wrote the former police command, alluding to the brother-in-law of his partner Adrián de la Joya.

Three denials

This newspaper has confirmed with a third source familiar with the maneuvers of the commissioner -which must be added to the denials of the magistrate Echarri and the lawyer González-Grano de Oro Guirado- that Villarejo did not meet with the instructor in the El Assir case, who also ended up prosecuted. He faces an accusation of eight years in prison, the payment of a fine of 73,923,014 euros and compensation to the Public Treasury for civil liability of 14,784,602 euros. These consulted sources consider normal and habitual that the lawyers in person in the cases can hold working meetings with the instructors.

In the request for recusal of the magistrate Fermín Echarri Villarejo defended that the maneuvers that he set out in his agenda, which he has recognized, would have been commissioned by the National Intelligence Center (CNI), that he would have asked him to find a “discreet” solution to the judicial problem that the arms dealer had, who would have used a Spanish-Jewish company in his business, whose creation was promoted, among others, by Juan Carlos I.

On the contrary, the annotations themselves, the veracity of which Villarejo himself has fully recognized, suggest that the commissioner would have tried to obtain a personal financial benefit for his futile attempts to manipulate the judicial case of the Court of Instruction number 52 of Madrid.

Meeting in Switzerland

In this sense, the newspaper reports on a meeting held in Geneva (Switzerland), which would have taken place on January 9, 2015. And the former police command points out: “The ASS [El Assir]. Apparently OK. 7-8 now; 10 later and up to 25 at the end of it all. “Villarejo noted that his activities in favor of this merchant were commissioned by Adrián de la Joya.

In the diaries, Villarejo repeatedly alludes to amounts of money without including all the zeros, so the main hypothesis is that the commissioner refers to a probable bonus that could reach at least 42,000 euros. And all in exchange for the work done that failed to exonerate El Assir, who remains in search and capture by order of the Spanish judicial authorities.

A perception of funds that would be incompatible with the performance of a public official in an official activity, which is what the former police command defends, who faces 105 years in prison in the trial that is held in the National Court for the first three separate pieces of the Tandem case.