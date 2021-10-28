Alejandro Valverde He had threatened several times with his withdrawal but, now, he has announced it bluntly. “I say it with total security, one hundred percent, this next season is going to be the last as a cyclist.. Although at 42 years old – he will turn them on April 25 – the level is good, after 21 years in business … what more do I want? My time has come, ”the Movistar Team runner confirmed to the Radiogaceta de los Deportes microphones.

The Murcian, who began his idyll with the bicycle when he was only 6 years old, bears on his body the scars of the thousands and thousands of kilometers that the abrasive asphalt of the roads has left him. And, after 130 triumphs in his legs, in 2022 he will stop pedaling in the international peloton.

The most complete cyclist Spain has ever had, an off-road vehicle, has been competitive despite exceeding more than forty ‘tacos’ battling against the Pogacar, Bernal, Evenepoel… that could almost be his children but, now, he recognizes that “it makes no sense to extend my career any longer.”

Valverde wants to be able to enjoy this last year on the saddle, savor the races without pressure, without great objectives. That is why he is clear that he will not participate in the Tour, although he does hope to be in the Vuelta and doubts about the Giro, in addition to the classics and the national calendar.

FROM ‘EL IMBATIDO’ TO ‘EL BALA’

Back in time is that 12-13 year old boy who was nicknamed ‘El Imbatido’ because he won more than 50 races in a row in his native Murcia wearing the jerseys of the CC Puente Tocinos and the CC Santomera. His talent would lead him to amateur Banesto and, immediately, Vicente Belda would seduce him to jump to professionalism at Kelme-Costa Blanca.

In 2003, at the age of 23, he already showed prodigious speed when approaching the goal and crossing it, on many occasions, was only within the reach of a few brave madmen who fought like gladiators in the last meters. In those early days I worked for Oscar Freire and, shortly after, would achieve the status of leader in the sprints. It was already ‘El Bala’.

The Vuelta a España would finish third on the podium and would conquer stages, small laps and classics. His breakthrough in the squad was indisputable. In 2005, he would sign for the Illes Balears-Caisse d’Epargne team – later Movistar – and would chain triumphs at the international level. Dauphiné, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Amstel, Paris-Roubaix, Flecha Walloon, Paris-Nice, Ardennes Classics…

In 2007 his name was questioned for alleged involvement in the ‘Operation Port’, the doping network of Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes. The UCI tried to exclude him from the competitions but the CAS would rule his right to participate in the absence of accusatory evidence.

With the shadow of doubt on his shoulders, he would continue adding races and, in 2009, he would achieve his first Tour of Spain. That same year the ‘Operation Port’ would be reactivated again by the investigations of the Italian National Olympic Committee and would confirm that the blood bag with the code name ’18 -Valv.Piti ‘belonged to Alejandro Valverde.

He would be sanctioned with two years and in 2012, once the punishment was completed, he would return to triumph in the classics and would be second in the Vuelta. The Tour de France, however, was elusive. Until 2015. He would finish third and could enjoy his podium on the Champs Elysees. Then he would be third in the Giro (2016), world champion en route (2018), second in the Vuelta (2019) … and the covid pandemic would arrive that paralyzed everything.

This 2021 would be almost testimonial and, in 2022, it will try to help Movistar “in whatever way it can”. He will leave the bicycle, yes, with honors and leaving the memory of a cyclist who was able to compete with the best climbers in the mountains and, at the same time, fight the sprint to the sprinters.