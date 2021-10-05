10/05/2021 at 6:41 AM CEST

. / La Paz

The Bolivar of La Paz reported this Monday that five players from his first team have tested positive for covid-19 that add to 14 other contagions in their reserve staff and the two players from the club who were called up to the national team for the triple playoff date.

After the 14 contagions were detected on Friday in the reserve campus, the club decided to carry out PCR tests on the members of the first team that allowed the detection of “five positive cases of covid-19,” says a Bolívar press release. “The members who suffered the contagion have been isolated and are stable and with few symptoms; in addition, they are under strict observation of the Medical Department, complying with the corresponding biosafety protocols,” the note concludes.

To these cases are added the positives of defender Diego Bejarano and midfielder Erwin Saavedra, who were in the delegation of the Bolivian team for the matches against Ecuador, Peru and Paraguay in the next triple date of the South American qualifiers of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Under the command of Brazilian Antônio Carlos Zago, the ‘celestes’ occupy fifth place among the 16 teams that compete in the Bolivian Professional Division tournament. The La Paz Academy has 37 points achieved in the 21 rounds played so far.

Bolívar gave his first team a few days off during the break from the Bolivian championship for the South American World Cup qualifiers. The team contributed eleven players to the squad of Venezuelan César Farías for days 11, 5 and 12 of the qualifiers that will be played between this and next week.