11/17/2021 at 8:11 PM CET

The Breogán River notified this Wednesday the appearance of a new positive for covid19 among its players. The club announced it through social networks, without influencing who would be the affected player. Apparently, the affected player would be Rasid Mahalbasic, a Slovenian center of Austrian nationality from Breogán.

With this case, the Lugo team would have three infected within the squad, behind guard Trae Bell-Haynes and center Kevin Larsen.

El Breogán, in the same statement, warns that he will propose the suspension of the match that would face them this Sunday against Joventut at Pazo dos Deportes.

The PCR tests carried out on the staff of Río Breogán detected a new positive for COVID19 that has been added to the last two days. The medical team of the club is in contact with the health authorities and ACB to follow instructions. Consider suspension of the next game. pic.twitter.com/2iFtBNFunK – River Breogán (@CBBreogan) November 17, 2021

The reason is, among others, eto avoid the bad drink that the team had in the match against Manresa last day, in which the uncertainty created around the contagions of Bell-Haynes and Larsen made the squad not arrive in the best physical and psychological conditions to the match against the Catalans.

At the moment no more information is known about the decision that the ACB could take in this regard.