12/15/2021 at 17:09 CET

RV

José Enrique Abuín Gey will once again sit on the defendants’ bench. The Court of Instruction number 2 of Noia, in Pontevedra, has concluded the summary of the case in which El Chicle was investigated, sentenced to reviewable permanent prison for the crime of Diana Quer, for the alleged sexual assault on her sister-in-law in January 2005, when she was 17 years old. The magistrate has ordered its referral to the Provincial Court of A Coruña for its prosecution, after in its order, against which it is possible to present an appeal, it was indicated that throughout the investigation they have practiced “all the procedures deemed useful and necessary for the clarification and verification of the facts, participation that has had in them the defendant and the circumstances that have concurred in his commission “.

The investigation was initiated in January 2005 and, in August of that year, the provisional dismissal and file of the case was decreed, which was reopened in March 2018. The judge has issued the summary conclusion order after the second section of the Provincial Court of A Coruña dismissed, last November, the appeal filed by the accused against the July resolution that decreed his prosecution for the sexual assault. In it, the judge assures that from the investigation procedures carried out “there are sufficient indications” that the investigated carried out “Attempting acts against sexual freedom” of the complainant.

The investigator also indicates in the indictment that the facts have, unless further qualification, the characters of a crime of sexual assault with vaginal penetration, with the concurrence of the aggravating circumstances of prevalidation, since the victim was his sister-in-law and was 17 years old, and of having committed the aggression using a knife. Thus, it stands out that the victim’s story during all these years “It has been coherent and consistent” and that has been corroborated “due to the result of other investigative proceedings”.

The facts

It is reported that phe resolutely convinced her to drive her to the institute, but he deviated from the route to stop tourism in a park of Lousame (A Coruña). Once there, according to the evidence, He grabbed his cell phone, locked the car, intimidated her with a knife or razor and forced her to have sex. After the alleged sexual assault, according to the order, he left her in the vicinity of the institute, “Not without first warning him that, if he denounced him, he would kill his sister, his daughter and then he would go after her and her parents.”

In addition, he told her that he had raped her for “snitch”, referring to the fact that the minor had told her sister that a few months earlier, in July 2004, her husband had touched her chest above her clothes.

The judge remarks that the fact that José Enrique Abuín was condemned for the murder of Diana Quer, committed in August 2016, and por attempting to sexually assault a young woman in Boiro in December 2017, “reinforces the evidence of veracity“of the complaint of his sister-in-law, according to the instructor, since it is verified “the same modus operandi”.