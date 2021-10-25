10/25/2021 at 8:19 PM CEST

The official announcement of Leo Messi and his goodbye to La Liga left a really different scenario a few hours before the start of the League championship that glimpsed a clearer picture according to Betfair bettors. Before the goodbye of the Argentine star, there had been a very constant dynamic with Real Madrid and Barcelona sharing the same quota to be league champions since the beginning of the summer.

The day Messi’s goodbye was made official, the big news of the year came and everything changed with a dynamic that after the first Clásico without the Argentine is still in free fall for Barcelona. That Real Madrid and Barcelona won La Liga was paid at € 2.4 per euro bet in the weeks before Messi was signed by PSG.

That Atlético de Madrid did it was quoted at € 4.3 per euro bet and, even being the current champion, it has been the third favorite since the last league ended.. Now, everything has left a much clearer scenario, with Madrid alone, Barcelona far away and Atlético closing the gap.

The trend hurts Barcelona

Without Messi and after the 1-2 at the Camp Nou, Real Madrid win the League is paid at € 1.91 per euro wagered, being the lowest quota of all. For Barcelona to win is quoted at € 7 per euro bet, which has meant the most negative trend shown by Betfair bettors throughout the season in relation to Barça. As for Atlético, it has now gone from € 4.3 to € 3.6 per euro bet and several weeks ago it snatched the second place from favoritism from Barça.

What worries Barcelona the most is no longer the League title but not being able to qualify for Champions positions next season. That Barcelona is left out of the first four places in the League is paid at € 2.62 per euro bet, something that in other times was even considered but it is still a real omen after another negative result.

Far away in the Champions League

A true reflection of bettors’ confidence in Barcelona is seeing how their favoritism is to win the Champions League. That Barcelona win the Champions League is paid at € 41 per euro bet installed in 12th position. According to Betfair’s forecasts, the Catalans will not even reach the quarterfinals of the competition.