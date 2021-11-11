Be careful if you have received a WhatsApp message encouraging you to participate in a raffle for the 80th anniversary of El Corte Inglés.

When a WhatsApp message looks like a scam, it usually is. We continually warn about these kinds of practices and they are a real problem for the company, but also very difficult to combat. The latest news about it comes from an alleged draw by El Corte Inglés.

The message that some people are receiving refers to a raffle held by El Corte Inglés: “Congratulations! El Corte Inglés 80th anniversary celebration! Through the questionnaire, you will have the opportunity to obtain a gift card worth 500 euros”. But it is not true.

As is often the case with these kinds of scams, it has spread so much that the same company had to clarify the situation through social networks a few months ago, but still being distributed:

⚠️Attention⚠️ We are not celebrating the 80th anniversary; If you receive a message of this type on WhatsApp with a link, do not open it. Our campaigns are carried out through our website and official profiles. We have a Customer Service for any questions. – El Corte Inglés (@elcorteingles) July 13, 2021

It is totally false, starting because El Corte Inglés is not celebrating its 80th anniversary, which in any case was in 2020, which in itself gives an idea of ​​how long it has been in circulation this WhatsApp message.

As they warn in Maldito Bulo, this is phishing and seeks to obtain personal and banking data of all the people who are deceived and follow the instructions that are asked.

By entering the link that appears in the message, it leads to a questionnaire in which you have to enter personal data, then encourages you to participate in a game of boxes and asks forward the message to 20 other contacts by WhatsApp.

As always, it is essential do not enter bank details or personal information unless you are completely sure that it is not a phishing attempt. Impersonation is very common and victims are usually redirected to pages that pretend to be those of the companies, but that are false.

So have be careful with this kind of giveaways and messages that are received by WhatsApp, SMS or email, the vast majority of them are from criminals who seek private information to access your bank details.