Updated Thursday, 18 November 2021 – 13:43

A clerk advises a client through the extended catalog THE WORLD

Corte Ingls’ online business already accounts for 15% of the group’s total sales and also it is as profitable as the physical store. This has been pointed out by the director of the Digital and Ecommerce area of ​​El Corte Ingls, Ricardo Goizueta,during the presentation of the group’s so-called “extended catalog”, a new service that will allow customers of any store to have all the digital offerings available.

At the gates of the Christmas campaign, the group thus reinforces its omnichannel strategy to face the ecommerce giant Amazon. “We are not concerned about Amazon,” however Goizueta pointed out, highlighting the value of the physical store within this digital strategy. “The Amazon would like to have stores,” he illustrated.

Goizueta explained that the online channel it is already profitable for El Corte Ingls, more than the business in physical stores. “The data are very good,” said Goizueta, who has ruled out that El Corte Ingls is going to have shortage problems due to the supply crisis during the Christmas season.

He has said that “like every year, some reference may run out” and that they are noticing that the customer, to prevent, “is advancing purchases.”

Extended catalog

This new extended catalog service allow the customer to access the articles of the centers with the most complete offer and the entire website, even if that product is not currently in the establishment where the customer is.

“It allows to exponentially expand the commercial proposal to which the client will have access in any center of El Corte Ingls, regardless of size,” the group points out.

The customer can choose between products that are in other stores, but also those that are in warehouses, according to Goizueta explained. Vendors will provide this advice through PDA systems, vending terminals and, in some centers, large screens.

In addition, El Corte Ingls has launched another service, the one for consulting the expert, which allow online customers to connect with a clerk to inquire about items or ask for advice. It can be done through a phone call, video call or chat.

The group has more than 2,500 expert salespeople trained in this service who serve throughout the national territory, as they have stressed. 74% of the people who make a query through this system, execute the purchase that same day.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more