Yesterday -6 October- a rumor began to emerge that Remmy Valenzuela would have shot the representative of ‘El Coyote’, during his birthday party.

However, ‘El Coyote’ clarified what was said by various media and denied that Remmy Valenzuela had fired at his representative and compadre.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, José Ángel Ledesma, better known as ‘El Coyote’, spoke about the controversy surrounding Remmy Valenzuela.

The Mexican regional singer said he was upset by the spread of rumors against Remmy Valenzuela, who he says has been an excellent person with him.

“He treated me like always, fine, and he paid me.”

He pointed out that, with the spreading of the false news of an alleged attack by the singer from Guasave to his representative, “it damages the career of an artist who has a lot of talent.”

He asked the media “not to make firewood with a fallen tree”, this due to the controversies in which Remmy Valenzuela has been involved.

‘El Coyote’, assured that this would be the fifth time that he sings on the birthday of the interpreter of ‘Mentí’.

To clarify all doubts and make known what really happened, ‘El Coyote’ told step by step what was experienced on Remmy Valenzuela’s birthday.

First, José Ángel Ledesma called his representative, Chuy Bernal, to come out to the shooting, so that they could see that he had no damage, and less, from a shot.

Later, the singer related how the events occurred on the birthday of his friend, Remmy Valenzuela.

‘El Coyote’ would have arrived at Guasave at 7:30 pm, the place where the Sinaloan celebrated his birthday, “the first thing he did was give me a bag of money,” he assumed.

Remmy Valenzuela also invited ‘El Coyote’ to eat, but due to medical advice he could not do so and asked him to serve him until after his presentation, which was at 10 pm.

“My ENT took away the spice and the food 3 hours before I will sing, I arrived at 7:30 or 8:00, I told him – compa I’m not going to dinner right now, but after finishing I will sit down to eat with you and tell the cook that save a lot of food because I do roll up the flour’s solid handles ”.

Later, ‘El Coyote’ had dinner with Remmy Valenzuela, thanked him for the deal and hired him for the fifth time to sing at his party.

“I have never been left to owe a peso in half.”

Finally, ‘El Coyote’ reminded Remmy Valenzuela that they had a duet pending, which he said he hopes will soon be completed.