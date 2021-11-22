11/22/2021 at 5:23 PM CET

The Criminal Court number seven of Seville has set for the next few days May 26, 27 and 31 and June 2, 7 and 9, 2022, the trial brought against the young Francisco Javier García, known as El Cuco and convicted of covering up in 2009 the murder of the young woman from Seville Marta del Castillo, and against his mother, for an alleged crime of false testimony derived from their respective appearances in the trial held in 2011 for the aforementioned crime, aspect for which the Prosecutor’s Office claims for each of them eight months in prison and fines of 1,500 euros, while the victim’s family asks two years in prison and fines of 1,800 euros.

This has been confirmed to Europa Press by sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), after last June 4, the Court of Instruction number two of Seville ordered the opening of oral proceedings against the two defendants.

The opening of the oral trial came after the Investigating Court number two ordered already in February 2019 to continue through the procedure of abbreviated procedure the proceedings initiated against El Cuco and his mother for this matter, and in the spring of this year it ruled in the same way after additional tests carried out after his first order to transform the preliminary proceedings into an abbreviated procedure.

Second processing

In his second order to continue the proceedings for the abbreviated procedure, the investigating judge Carlos Mahón reiterates that before Francisco Javier García, his mother Rosalía GM and the latter’s partner Ángel Manuel RC testify as witnesses in the trial held in 2011 by the Seville Court against adults accused of the crime, “All of them devised a plan whose sole purpose was to deceive the court about what really happened on January 24, 2009, when the minor was killed.”

The trial resulted in the conviction of Miguel Carcaño to 20 years in prison for a crime of murder and the acquittal of the rest of the accused, that is, his brother Francisco Javier Delgado; his girlfriend María García and Carcaño’s friend Samuel Benítez. Subsequently, the Supreme Court added an additional year and three months to Carcaño’s jail sentence.

As reiterated by the investigating judge in this second indictment, on October 25, 2011, when Cuco was already of legal age, he testified in the trial held by the Seville Court against the adults accused of the aforementioned crime and, ” in accordance with the devised plan, “he told the court” falsely “that he had not been on the floor of the León XIII street where “Marta del Castillo was killed” and that that day he had been “with some friends in time slots” different from the real ones. “

His statement included, as the judge recalls, that around 11:30 p.m. on the same January 24, he found himself in the vicinity of his home “with Ángel Manuel RC, who” had gone to dump the garbage “, and then” went up to his house and did not leave it. “

“The preconceived plan”

Ángel Manuel RC, as the judge recalls, “following the preconceived plan”, also testified “falsely” before the court that at around 11:30 pm on the 24th he left his house to throw out the garbage and found El Cuco and that he and his wife (Cuco’s mother) were out of their house that day until 1.30 am.

Regarding the testimony of Cuco’s mother, the judge recalls that “as agreed with her husband and son”, He would have declared before the courtroom “in a” mendacious “manner that that day he went out with his partner to have a drink, that they went to La Portada Bar, that they both returned home at around 1.30 or 2.00 hours on the 25th. and that, once there, “she entered her son’s bedroom, saw him lying down, and gave him a kiss.”

Faced with this, the judge advises thatand “the evidence has shown against what was declared” by the three investigated before the court that “the evening of January 24, 2009”, el Cuco “yes he was at the domicile” of Leo XIII; that that same day he was with a friend until 8:30 pm or 8:45 pm and that other of his friends “he saw them from 10:30 pm on the same day.”

Neither is “true”

“It is not true that he and his mother’s husband were in the vicinity of his home at around 11:30 p.m. on that day when he was going to throw out the garbage,” says the judge, pointing to the evidence and adding accordingly. that Nor would it be true that Cuco’s mother and her partner “were out of their house, more specifically at the La Portada bar, until 4.30 am or 5.00 am on the 25th.”

For this reason, the judge reiterated his decision of 2019 to continue through the processing of the abbreviated procedure the proceedings by an alleged crime of false testimony brought against Cuco and his mother, some proceedings filed with respect to the woman’s husband given his “death” years ago.