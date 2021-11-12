Adamari Lopez is not the only one who committed to losing weight, because after Francisca Lachapel announced that she would begin her own personal challenge, now Raul de Molina He also did the same and confessed how much he has lost in just a couple of weeks.

The driver has always had a characteristic image, from which the name of ‘The fat and the skinny’, the program that leads alongside Lili estefan for more than 20 years. However, now he is determined to improve his image and take care of his health, so he started a new diet.

Although he has only been with her for a couple of weeks, the presenter assured that he has already begun to see the results, because in a few days he said goodbye to 11 pounds (about five kilos), simply by modifying their diet.

It was through a video that he shared on his Instagram account where Raúl revealed everything to his makeup artist, who was preparing him to go to the show. There, the Cuban talked with Betina, the one in charge of fixing it, and with Clarissa molina minutes before entering the chamber.

I am happy because I have lost about 11 pounds since I started my diet. So I’m super happy, the driver detailed as he raised his arms in celebration.

Raúl Molina and his battle against being overweight

Actually, this isn’t the first time De Molina has tried to shed a few extra pounds. In fact, in 2018 he enrolled in a rehabilitation center in Miami where he found professional help to improve your appearance and your health.

Back then, he revealed to the organization AARP in an interview that all her life she has struggled with her weight, and that she decided to start taking better care of herself. Once he left the center in Miami, he tried to continue to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

I was worried about not looking good. He was worried because he didn’t want to be so heavy. That’s when I went downtown. After leaving the center, I continued to lose weight. And when I stepped on the scale the next time, I had lost 43 pounds (19 kilos), he revealed to the organization.

Likewise, he assured that what cost him the most work, but that it was also What helped him the most to lose weight was to stop eating sugars, especially in sweets and bread.

I gave up sweets almost 99 percent. What I do is eat 80 percent cocoa chocolate bars with little sugar and no sodium. I eat three or four of those bites at night or in the morning, with coffee, and that helps me a lot [a controlar los antojos]. In the morning, my breakfast is oatmeal with some berries. During lunch or when I go out to eat, I try to avoid bread. All of this has helped me keep the weight off, he noted.

