It is a yes but no. The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) ratified its coach, Oscar Washington Tabárez, for the two World Cup qualifying matches in November (against Argentina in Montevideo and Bolivia, in the 4,000 meters in La Paz), but it has already been sentenced. The current coach of Internacional, from Porto Alegre, Diego Aguirre, will assume the position as of December, when the South American season ends.

The 7-1 consecutive infringement by Argentina (3-0) and Brazil (4-1) have put the ‘Teacher’ in a situation of no return. They are two very painful defeats, not only because of the bulky score against the continent’s two superpowers but because, in both games, La Celeste was overwhelmed. The charrúas have added only 1 of the last 9 points in play, they occupy the fifth position, which only entitles the play-offs, and their image is more than worrying.

Everything indicates that Uruguayan football is preparing for a change of era. At 74 years old and being an example of dignity in his fight against Guillain-Barré syndrome, (a very rare autoimmune disease that attacks the nervous system), the technician is an institution in his country, where he is respected for his work and the values ​​it transmits.

Tabárez and Tite in the last Brazil-Uruguay disputed on the 14th

He has already been in this second stage for 15 consecutive years at the helm of the Celeste, which has allowed him to be recognized by two Guinness records: that of being the coach who directed a single team the most times (he has already accumulated 222 games) and the one who was in the World Cup more times with the same team (it was four times, in 1990, 2010, 2014 and 2018).

Nobody disputes the legacy of the ‘Maestro’, who once again recovered the hierarchy of a two-time world champion team: which was fourth in South Africa 2010 and won the Copa América 2011 in Argentina a year later. His ability to create and unite teams with several generations of footballers is indisputable. Tabárez it has a reserved place in charrúa history. In recent decades, it has played a leading role in revitalizing the ‘Uruguayan miracle‘, a country with only 3.4 million inhabitants that has the incredible competence of producing world-class football talent.

A FOOTBALL PROBLEM

La Celeste does not shoot. The downturn is evident and goes far beyond the duet’s aging Luis Suarez and Edinson cavani (both 34 years old) and Godin (with 35) as strongholds of the team. It is not a generational question but a football one.

Tabárez is not finding the key to string together a team with good wickers and young people of descent in their respective clubs.

In defense, the mattress Gimenez He is only 26 years old and now the Blaugrana has emerged Ronald Araújo (with 22). And in the core there are talented players like the double pivot that make up the madridista Fede Valverde (23 years old) and the Juventino Bentancour (24 years old) or From Arrascaeta (27 years old), who triumphs in the super Flamengo that is preparing to play its second Libertadores final in three years, and From the cross (24 years), fundamental piece for the Gallardo doll in the River Plate And above there is, for example, Darwin Nunez (22 years old), which arouses the interest of half of Europe and that Benfica will hardly retain next summer. There is human material. Now it’s a matter of bringing them together and making them perform.