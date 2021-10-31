El Mijis does not appear after protesting at a Lalo Mora concert | .

The popular deputy from San Luis Potosí Pedro César Carrizales Becerra, alias “The Mijis” has been reported missing after attending a protest at a concert by the singer Lalo Mora who is accused of having ab * ab * s several women and who also has videos in which he places his hand in the wrong places.

In fact, a few days ago El Mijis launched a message public directly to the singer from Nuevo León, assuring that his friends would take charge of welcoming him to their city, with a few words in which he let him know “that he was about to discover what they do to abusers in his neighborhood” .

It was this same Sunday through the official count of the legislator who became known that he has not appeared with another person who was accompanying him, since Saturday at 9:30 pm.

“By this means it is communicated to them that Pedro Carrizales placeholder image “El Mijis” along with one other person have been missing since approximately 9:30 pm today ”, alarming words published on social networks.

According to this notification, the popular politician had received warnings, but still attended a protest outside the concert presented by Lalo Mora in San Luis Potosi.

It was last October 8 when the deputy of the San Luis Potosí congress reported on his complaint against the artist before the Attorney General of the Republic for having touched one of his fans without their consent, something that we could see in a video that was made a trend in the networks a few weeks ago.



Publication on the official Twitter account of “El Mijis”.

In fact, the video was circulating on social networks and we can see that Lalo touched the chest of a young woman who approached him to ask for a photo, so Internet users were outraged at being able to observe this situation and of course he was condemned for being sexist and for performing improper acts with faults to morality.

This time it was not the first time in which a situation of this type was reported, even one of his daughters assured that “if they already know how it is to approach him”.

And in addition, the local defendant also shared a photograph of a group of men who did not wear a shirt in front of a wall that was labeled The information and invitation to the concert that Lalo Mora would have in his town, writing some words in which he even asked for recommendations. about what they would make him famous to receive it.

Of course, the users reacted impressed and some supported him by making their proposals and even commented that he might make a proposal to the congress for a solution to these problems.