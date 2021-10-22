10/22/2021 at 10:21 AM CEST

The journalism of EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA reaches the social network Telegram with the inauguration of a channel that has the mission of allowing the reader to be informed with the most outstanding content, the news from last minute as well as the EPE selection, in which the better information of our team.

Telegram grew on October 5 in 70 million users due to the worldwide fall of Facebook and, consequently, of its instant messaging network WhatsApp. But its popularity goes beyond presenting itself as the alternative to the failures of its main competitor: the implementation of services such as secret chats, the edition of messages, the sending of files and, above all, the informative channels are some of the reasons why more and more users are betting on Telegram.

The EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA channel aims to be a mandatory follow-up for Telegram users who want to be informed of the essential and the best, in addition to knowing up-to-the-minute the latest news.

For this reason, we establish a daily shipment – in the morning and at night – with the EPE selection of all essential news to know what happens in Spain and in the world. In addition, during the day you will be able to receive last minute alerts and the best analyzes and reports from the journalists of El Periódico de España.

