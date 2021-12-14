12/13/2021

The Barça coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, stated this Monday that the Pionir, the track of the Red Star of Belgrade, the Barça team’s next rival in the Euroleague, “is one of the most pressing pavilions in the world & rdquor ;.

“Estrella Roja’s is one of the most difficult games away from home, both for its physical game and for its good defense. What’s more, the Pionir is one of the most crowded pavilions in the world& rdquor ;, declared the Lithuanian coach to the club’s media.

Jasikevicius foresees “a very physical, very tough match & rdquor ;, and is convinced that his players will have to“ know how to suffer at times & rdquor ;.

“It has a lot of merit to go to Saint Petersburg and leave Zenit below 60 points. He has beaten Olympiacos with a brilliant game. He’s in shape and he’s going to try to make things difficult for us & rdquor ;, said the Barça coach about his next opponent.

Likewise, the Barça pivot Pierre Oriola agreed by stating that a complicated match awaits them in Belgrade.n a track that always demands the maximum, which will be an hour and a half before filled by the fans of the Red Star& rdquor ;.

The Barcelona captain said that his next opponent “becomes strong at home & rdquor; and has players “very talented and experienced & rdquor; like forward Nikola Kalinic, point guards Nate Wolters and Austin Hollins and center Ognjen Kuzmic.

“Red Star has several victories in a row, it is a very dangerous team with an outside threat in practically all positions. They won at home against Olympiacos, a rival to consider for the play-offs, and also on difficult courts such as Zenit and Maccabi & rdquor ;, analyzed Oriola.