12/04/2021 at 13:30 CET

.

The Espanyol coach, Vincent darkHe explained in the preview of the LaLiga Santander match this Sunday against Rayo Vallecano, that the rival “has extraordinary numbers at home”, a “motivating” situation for his team.

Both the host and the parakeet team present an opposite performance as home and away: 19 at home and 5 away in the case of Rayo and 17 and 3 in that of Espanyol.

“It’s an important and beautiful game, and that’s how we face it. Everything that we would find after three points would be very positive,” he said. dark.

Last season, in the Second Division, the Madrid team defeated Espanyol in both games. “The fact that they beat us the previous year is one more motivation. We like to compete and we want to sell Rayo for many things, but for this one as well,” the Valencian coach was sincere.

On the other hand, Vincent dark He praised the trajectory of Rayo Vallecano this season: “It is a team with many things to highlight, similar to us. It has level footballers who showed it last season in the Second Division and a coach who is working well. We value him a lot.”

Asked about the differences between midfielders Morlanes and Bare, the coach of the blue and white team praised the two players equally: “They are different, but whenever they play the team benefits. For me, both are very good and very complete, and it is one of the areas in which it is most difficult choose”.