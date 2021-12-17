12/17/2021 at 21:00 CET

.

The Rayo Vallecano, undefeated in his stadium, hopes to end the year in European positions by beating an Alavés that has chained four league games without celebrating a victory and that he arrives injured to the appointment after his early elimination cup.

The Madrid team returns to the Vallecas stadium, where they are feeling better this season and where they have added 22 points out of 24 possible, some numbers that no one in the category has and that make it the best venue in the entire Santander League. In addition, apart from the seven victories and a draw that reflect their power in Vallecas, Rayo He has only conceded three goals in his stadium, a figure that shows how difficult it is to score a goal in front of his audience.

The victory two days ago in the Copa del Rey against Bergantiños allowed Andoni Iraola to check as his second unit also ask for passage and claims minutes to enter an eleven that each day is more defined. Against Alavés, in fact, the only doubt is whether he will play at the top of the attack Sergi guardiola or french Randy nteka.

On the other hand, Radamel Falcao, collected this morning the Mahou Five Star Player trophy and made it clear that “the intensity, hunger and unity of the group is important to get where we want to go”.

Opposite will be Deportivo Alavés, which does not win far from Vitoria from two months ago and this week he was eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Linares Deportivo, from Primera RFEF. The Vitoria team hopes to turn the situation they are currently experiencing with two points from four games, which have brought them dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Alavés has only won one game this season away from Mendizorroza, against Cádiz on October 23, which shows the difficulties of Javi Calleja’s team when he plays as a visitor. However, the Vallecano Coliseum has done well for the Alava squad on numerous occasions. In fact, in the last four visits, the Basques have lost just one match.

For this duel, Calleja will not be able to count on the injured Ximo Navarro Y Thomas Pina; Matt Miazga, positive for coronavirus, and Florian Lejeune, sanctioned. Thus, the coach will change his defense, in which he will enter Alberto Rodríguez “Tachi”, who will be paired with Víctor Laguardia in the axis of the rear.

Mamadou loum He will return to the center of the field, along with Toni Moya, while Pere Pons or Manu García will play as a hitch with the most offensive zone of the team in which Joselu Mato, Luis Rioja and Facundo Pellistri will be.

Probable lineups

Vallecano Ray: Dimitrievski; Balliú, Catena, Saveljich, Fran García; Isi Palazón, Valentín, Comesaña, Álvaro; Trejo; Guardiola or Nteka.

Alaves: Pacheco; Martín, Laguardia, Tachi, Duarte; Loum, Moya, Pons or Manu García; Pellistri, Rioja and Joselu.

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Valencian Committee).

Stadium: Vallecas.