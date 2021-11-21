11/21/2021 at 21:00 CET

.

Rayo Vallecano, undefeated in his stadium and with the doubt of the Colombian Radamel Falcao, receives this day to Mallorca, which faces its trip to Madrid with seven casualties.

The Lightning, which has completed a excellent first third of season and is far from relegation, faces a new game in his stadium, where remains undefeated so far this season with five wins and one draw.

The goal is to continue your winning streak to get closer to the target, the remaineda, which is 40 points, double the points that have been added up to now.

For this match, Andoni Iraola has the new loss of Senegalese midfielder Pathé Ciss, who has been injured during the last week of training.

The doubt resides in the Colombian Radamel Falcao, who he was injured on the last day during the match against Real Madrid, on November 6, and recovers from a tear in the adductor magnus of the right thigh. Its evolution is good and his presence in the game is not ruled out, according to Iraola said.

Even so, the Basque coach has two options to replace Falcao with the Spanish Sergi Guardiola and the French Randy Nteka, both in the shadow of the Colombian since his arrival at the club in early September.

Of the two, Nteka is the one that has had the most continuity so far. He has played 13 games, six as a starter, and has scored three goals in 613 minutes. Guardiola, meanwhile, has only participated in eight games, two as a starter, and a goal in 197 minutes.

In front will be Mallorca, which faces with seven casualties the complicated exit to Vallecas, with the aim of conquering the second victory away from home after the victory (0-1) against Alavés on the second day of the championship.

In the duel of two newly promoted teams, Luis García Plaza will not be able to count on the injured Take Kubo, Antonio Raillo, Lago Junior, Salva Sevilla and Matthew Hope. They will not travel to Madrid either the meta Dominik Greif, positive for coronavirus, nor Idrissu Babá, sanctioned for accumulation of reprimands.

García Plaza himself will not be on the bench – his second Pedro Rostoll will replace him – when he meets his second game of suspension after his expulsion in Cádiz.

The absent list has forced the Madrid coach to turn to players from the subsidiary such as goalkeepers Leo Román and Pere Joan, the central Josep Gayà and the winger Javier Llabrés.

Despite everything, the Balearic team does not rule out surprise in Vallecas taking into account that he has succeeded in stadiums as complicated as Valencia (2-2) and Cádiz (1-1), where he left four points in injury time.

At the exit to Anoeta (1-0) he also kept the tie until the last minute and it only fell clearly in visits to San Mamés (2-0) and Santiago Bernabeú (6-1).

The casualties will force García Plaza to make changes, the most important of them in the center of the field, where Babá and Salva Sevilla were playing a fundamental role. Íñigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Rodrigo Battaglia are emerging as headlines, although Aleix Febas may also have his chance.

Probable lineups:

Vallecano Ray: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Catena, Saveljich, Fran García; Isi Palazón, Valentín, Comesaña, Álvaro; Trejo; Nteka or Guardiola.

Majorca: Queen; Maffeo, Russo, Valjent, Costa; Battaglia, Ruiz de Galarreta; Kang-in Lee, Antonio Sánchez, Dani Rodríguez; Angel.

Referee: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez (Andalusian Committee).

Stadium: Vallecas

Hour: 9:00 p.m. (20 GMT).