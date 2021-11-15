11/15/2021 at 02:29 CET

King Felipe VI congratulated the Spanish soccer team that achieved qualification this Sunday for the 2002 Qatar World Championship after beating Sweden 1-0 in Seville.

“Direct ticket to Qatar 2022! Congratulations to the soccer team for tonight’s victory and thanks to the players who have represented them in this qualifying round. One more World Cup, the whole country will be with you“, affirms the King in the Twitter account of the Royal House.

The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, also took advantage of social networks to publicly congratulate the Spanish team.

“Spain direct to the World Cup! An exciting match until the last minute with a team that has given everything to be in Qatar 2022. Congratulations !! “, says Pedro Sánchez on Twitter.

Spain achieved direct qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after beating Sweden in Seville with a goal from Álvaro Morata.