During this Thursday, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, communicated through his Twitter account the purchase in fall of the main cryptocurrency in the market, Bitcoin. Which means that it confirmed the purchase of 420 more Bitcoin. Adding it to the holdings that the Central American country has, which, as of September, converted BTC into legal tender in the nation.

It was a long wait, but worth it. We just bought the dip! 420 new # Bitcoin🇸🇻 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 27, 2021

“It was a long wait, but it was worth it,” he tweeted, “We just shopped during the fall!”

Shortly after, he tweeted: “We are already making a profit on the Bitcoin we just bought.” During the time between tweets, the value of the country’s Bitcoin grew by around 0.4% or $ 100,000.

Ethereum hit a new all-time high

The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum reached another all-time high. Then that blockchain data showed that the Ethereum smart contract blockchain burned more tokens than it issued in the last 24 hours. Thanks in part to the strong action at Shiba INU (SHIB).

In this regard, Ethereum rose to $ 4,402, beating the previous record of $ 4,379 reached in May. At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $ 4,302 an increasing variation of 4.78% over a 24-hour period. As pointed out by our internal tool, crypto online.

Hong Kong Venture Capital Firm Backed by Winklevoss Twins Seeks $ 300 Million for New Crypto Fund

CMCC Global, a Hong Kong-based venture capital firm, is now aiming to raise $ 300 million in assets in its latest crypto fund.

The firm launched its last crypto fund just six months ago and reported close to $ 90 million in assets under management.

Its aim is to hit a ceiling of $ 300 million by early 2022. The venture capital firm has reportedly hooked the interest of traditional investors Richard Li by betting on blockchain and its other applications. The firm has gained credibility in crypto circles, as one of its first and largest investments has been in the Solana blockchain platform.

CMCC Global was founded in 2016 by Martin Baumann and Charlie Morris, who own a majority stake in the firm. Li, along with Gemini’s Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, were investors in the CMCC portfolio entity.

FATF includes DeFi in its guide for cryptocurrency service providers

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) released a new update to its 2019 guidance on a risk-based approach to virtual assets and virtual asset service providers, with a particular focus on the decentralized finance sector.

The new guidance addresses issues identified in the FATF 12-month review of the revised standards on virtual assets and VASPs that require further clarification, also reflecting input from a public consultation in March and April 2021.

According to Pelle Brændgaard, CEO of cryptocurrency compliance startup Notabene, the new guide seeks to determine VASPs in the DeFi ecosystem based on the income of its participants.

Russian bank explores cryptocurrency investments

Tinkoff Investments, the online stock brokerage of leading Russian private bank Tinkoff, is investigating cryptocurrency investment services. Despite the fact that the Bank of Russia prevented him from launching such tools.

The company is now working on research and development initiatives targeting a range of cryptocurrency-related services. Panchenko said in an October 28 interview with local news agency TASS.

Tinkoff Investments is specifically looking at crypto products from companies like international payments giant PayPal, as well as crypto-compatible apps like Revolut and Robinhood.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related