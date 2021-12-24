

Two Colombian forwards appear as the solution to El Salvador’s lack of goals.

Photo: LUIS ACOSTA / . / .

The El Salvador soccer team seeks to strengthen itself in the face of the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the possible incorporation of two Colombian battering rams, according to information from the sports press published this Thursday.

They are forwards Brayan Gil (20) and Mitchel Mercado (30), who are active in the Alianza Petrolera (Colombia) and the Alianza, Salvadoran soccer champion, respectively.

The Graphic indicated in a publication that “Brayan Gil accepted a call from the national team” and that “the striker will be in the January call”, since “he already has the documentation.”

This was said by the sports director of national teams, Diego Henríquez, according to the specialized media.

Gil, who was a member of the Associated Soccer Players Santanecos (FAS), already has his passport and Unique Identity Document, “So they only finalize details for the change of federation” and can be part of the Selecta for the games against the United States, Honduras and Canada in January 2022.

Henríquez also affirmed, according to El Gráfico, that the last details are being refined so that Mercado can join to the Salvadoran team.

“We have only one pending step to verify that he is employed by Alianza,” he said.

Gil, who played in 2020 played for Belgian Genk, is one of the sons of striker Cristian Gil Mosquera, retired soccer player who played in at least 10 Salvadoran soccer teams.

Mercado, in addition to Alianza, has defended the colors of El Roble, second division, and El Vencedor.

Regarding his possible incorporation, the coach of the Selecta, Hugo Pérez said that “he is a player who can help us a lot.”

El Salvador is in seventh position in the tie with 6 points and only ahead of Honduras.

In eight games, Salvadorans have scored 4 goals and conceded 10, which makes them the second-highest scoring team and with the least effective lead in the region.

