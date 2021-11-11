11/11/2021 at 22:59 CET

The UE Sants will show a map of the streets of the Sants neighborhood in his new kit to commemorate the centenary of the entity. Next year the club celebrates 100 years of history and today it presented the new shirts that the players of the club will wear until the end of the course.

It is a design that pays homage to the Sants neighborhood and that recovers the three thin horizontal stripes at chest level that had been part of the shirt decades ago. Surrounding the shirt there is a print a map of the neighborhood with the streets drawn. The shirt maintains the historic colors of the club and sports the motto “Orgull santsenc & rdquor;.

The first men’s team will premiere it next Sunday at 6pm at home against L’Hospitalet and the women’s team will do so on the same day and time at the Narcís Sala against Sant Andreu.

The centennial logo shows the shape of the neighborhood and it has three green brushstrokes drawn, as well as the year of the foundation above and the year of the centenary below. Its author is Marçal Vila, former player of the club and winner of the contest that was held to design the elastic.

Centennial Acts

The first act of celebration will be on January 20, 2022 in the Plenary Hall of the Sants Montjuïc District headquarters. The Doctor of History Carles Santacana will give a talk open to the public about sports in Barcelona.

On the other hand, from April 19 to 30 there will be an exhibition in the Cotxeres de Sants with the aim of telling the story of the UE Sants from the documentary collection, the collection of trophies, photographs and other historical documents.

In 2022, a trophy will be awarded to the winner of the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in the last stage, which ends in Montjuïc, in recognition of the link between the Volta and the UE Sants.

Finally, the central act of the centenary will be a round table with the presence of sports personalities related to the UE Sants with the idea that people who have been part of the club can share their experiences and stories.