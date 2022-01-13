01/13/2022 at 04:02 CET

And Atlético Mineiro, finally, found a coach for 2022. Tried it with Jorge Jesus, who had been fired from Benfica; later with another Portuguese, Carlos Carvalhal, who did not want to leave the Braga; with Eduardo Berizzo, dismissed a few months ago from the position of coach of Paraguay … and finally, on the fourth, Antonio Mohamed, ‘The Turk,’ accepted the position.

The one who was Celta de Vigo’s coach for three months in the 2018/19 season will sign for a year and land in Belo Horizonte with only three assistants. His objective is not less, to try to win the Copa Libertadores with a team that, in 2021, made a double, with Brasileirao (who won after a 50-year hiatus) and the Copa do Brasil. In his hands, the charismatic Argentine coach will have one of the best squads on the continent.

It has been difficult for Galo to find a tenant for his bench, and all because of Cuca, who gave the scared after Christmas, arguing “family matters” just as he did with all his previous clubs. The Brazilian coach was not up front from a good start and lost precious time to the AT leadership. Mineiro, who entered the market in a race against time.

‘El Turco’ is a pragmatic coach who puts a competitive stamp on all his teams. He had been on the market since the end of 2020 when he was fired by Monterrey, after having won a League (2019) and two Cups (2017 and 2020).

The Argentine coach, who will have his first experience in Brazil, has a long history in the Mexican leaguea, where he has trained eight teams. The main title on his resume is the Copa Sudamericana won in 2010 with Independiente, from Avellaneda.