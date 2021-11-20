11/20/2021 at 17:15 CET

.

Elche and Real Betis They resume the competition this Sunday at the Martínez Valero with the aim of adding a victory that allows them to break their bad dynamic of results and recover the good feelings.

The Elche team reaches this commitment for the first time in the entire season in the relegation zone after adding five days without winning, while the Betic team, after a great start to the competition, linked three very hard defeats, two in the League and one in the Europa League, before the break.

Elche, which has only won one home game, recovers the midfielder for this commitment Raul Guti, sanctioned last day for accumulation of warnings, but maintains the doubts of the extreme Fidel Chaves and the Colombian side Helibelton Palaces, both with physical problems.

Everything points to the coach, Fran Scribe, will keep in the goal despite his mistake in the equalizing goal of Mallorca to Edgar Badía, who took ownership Kiko Box last day, and that he will maintain his tactical bet of playing with a defensive line of four defenders.

Pablo Piatti, recovered from his physical problems, can be the alternative of Fidel, Yes OK Javier Pastore, as it happened in the last two games, he could occupy that interior position, although with freedom to move around the entire attack front.

The other question is in the companion of Luke Boyé, in full scoring streak. His compatriot Darius Benedetto and Luke Perez They are the options for the attacking duo in a team that is required to have a more offensive pose, especially in home games.

Chilean Betis arrives Manuel Pellegrini to Martínez Valero with the almost imperative to heal the wounds that he left the last week before the break with the league defeats against Atlético de Madrid (3-0) and Sevilla (0-2) and the European against Bayer Leverkusen German ( 4-0), in which he conceded nine goals and scored none.

This week “black”, in definition of the own PellegriniIt does not prevent the Betic team from continuing in fifth position with 21 points and undertakes the duel against Elche with the intention of not losing rope in the European zone and to return to the solvency that made it perch in the noble zone of the table.

For the clash, the Betic coach has the important loss of the Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez, who must serve a penalty game for his expulsion in the derby against Sevilla at Villamarín and leaves a sensitive gap in Betis’ defensive network in the double pivot.

To replace the Argentine midfielder, Pellegrini he could resort, as he has done on other occasions, to the Mexican Andrew Saved, who will share that position with the Portuguese William Carvalho, another of the players recovered for the cause by the Chilean and that this course is showing its best level.

In defense, the Betic coach could repeat with Bellerín, Pezzella, Edgar and Alex dark next to Claudio Bravo in the goal, with alternatives for the return of the Portuguese goal Rui Silva, on the sides to Martin Montoya in the right hand and Juan Miranda on the left-handed side or for Victor Ruiz and Marc Bartra on the axis.

In the line of three that Pellegrini places behind the striker, the best options are for the struts Nabil Fekir and Sergio Channels and, for third place, the scorer Juanmi Jimenez, another of the author’s recoveries of the Santiago technician, who also has alternatives such as those of Aitor Ruibal, Captain Joaquin Sanchez, Christian Tello or the mexican Diego Lainez, while the ‘9’ is a matter of two with identical ballots, the Brazilian William Joseph gives Silva and Borja Churches.

Probable lineups

Elche: Edgar Badía; Barragan, Roco, Bigas, Mojica; Josan, Guti, Mascarell, Pastore, Benedetto or Lucas Pérez and Lucas Boyé.

Betis: Claudio Bravo; Bellerín, Pezzella, Édgar, Álex Moreno; Saved, William Carvalho; Fekir, Canales, Juanmi; and Borja Iglesias.

Referee: Pizarro Gómez (Madrid Committee).

Stadium: Martinez Valero.

Hour: 18:30.