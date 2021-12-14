12/14/2021 at 21:00 CET

.

Unionistas de Salamanca, a team born in August 2013 and that this season plays in the First RFEF, will experience tomorrow, Wednesday, in the Salamanca capital, a new moment of glory in the Copa del Rey, above all a Primera like Elche, with the dream of continuing on the cloud of success.

Unionistas will face Elche in an artificial grass pitch that this season the Salamanca City Council arranged for Unionistas to play their matches at the Reina Sofía Municipal Stadium, located in the San José neighborhood of Salamanca.

The Castilian-Leonese team began this season with triumphs that made them dream, although they have eight consecutive draws that have made them lose the trail of promotion to the Second Division.

But the set that trains Dani mori It offers seriousness and youth on the field, which makes it a team that runs, that does not give up any ball and that launches brilliant attacks.

It so happens that in the ranks of Unionists milita Jose Salinas, which is loaned by the Elche group, although he will be able to play for not having subscribed the so-called ‘fear clause’. He has also played for Elche Mandi Sosa, who defended the green-white jersey for two seasons, between 2015 and 2017.

For tomorrow, Dani mori He will go out with his starting base team, seeking to surprise Elche with claw and play.

For its part, Elche faces the second round of the tournament without relaxation or confidence, although all levels of the entity coincide in pointing out the league championship and permanence as the great objective of the season.

The team from Elche, after the painful defeat at Mestalla, wants to regain the good feelings in Salamanca against an opponent who provokes the maximum respect and who plays on an unusual synthetic surface for Elche, which for a year, also in a tie of Cup, do not step.

Live the final of the Copa del Rey on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Coach, Francisco Rodriguez, will once again give minutes to many of the players who have had fewer opportunities and rest to those who have accumulated the most workload, as already happened in the previous round against Leioa (0-2).

The only absence due to injury in Elche is that of the Colombian Johan mojica, with muscular problems, is already out at the Mestalla, which the coach does not want to force with the hope that he can reach the game against Barcelona, ​​and is also low Pedro Bigas For caution.

The match, therefore, is presented as a good option for players like Kiko Casilla, Gonzalo Verdú, Raúl Guti, Piatti, Guido Carrillo or Pere Milla, among others, begin to have a competitive rhythm.

Probable lineups:

Unionists: Salva de la Cruz, Mier, Ramiro, Acosta, Cris Montes, Nespral, De la Nava, Doncel, Salinas, Manu Sánchez and Espina

Elche: Kiko Casilla; Barragán, Gonzalo Verdú, Roco, Josema; Josan, Raúl Guti, Álamo, Piatti; Pere Milla and Guido Carrillo.

Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande (Madrid Committee)

Stadium: Reina Sofía Municipal Stadium

Hour: 21:00.