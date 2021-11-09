Until not long ago, correspondence was a widely used means of communication throughout the world, either to notify someone of some news or to keep in touch with loved ones or relatives.

However, technology came to replace the habit of writing a letter to make way for emails, text messages to allow immediate communication because one of the great disadvantages of mail was precisely the delays in delivery times or sometimes , that this did not reach its recipients.

About the topic, a tender story about some letters that never reached their destination has been able to have a happy ending, Well, after many years of waiting, a woman has finally been able to get her hands on lines that for her are extremely precious.

Chelsey Brown is a 28-year-old woman living in New York who found a packet of letters while visiting an antique market. He likes to visit them to see if he can return some objects to their original owners.

Driven by curiosity, Chelsey read one of those letters, dated 1960 and written by a soldier named Bobby for his beloved at the time, a woman he nicknamed “Cookie.”

According to the information published by The Mirror, the soldier wrote in his letters to “Cookie” that he always thought of her and sent her all his love.

So Brown set about discovering who “Cookie” really is; He resorted to the census to locate the address that the letters had written, but when he could not find it, he turned to Google, where he was able to discover family information about this woman and, best of all, that it was very likely that she was still alive.

Immediately, he got in touch with one of “Cookie’s” relatives and, upon confirming the relationship, sent him the letters so that he could deliver them to him.

The old woman was delighted to finally have the correspondence in her hands, since she had not had the opportunity to read it. “Cookie was an airline stewardess in New York at the time. He remembers this person and tears come to his eyes, according to my mother, who was calling her on FaceTime ”, said the recipient’s relative.

“I always pick up love letters if they have a name or an address. This was the first time that I was able to return an item directly to someone still living. I usually get hold of objects that are over 100 years old, but I can’t rule out love letters. What makes them even more special is that the recipient never received them, ”Brown added.

It may interest you:

* They buy a caravan and find an incredible note hidden, it is already viral

* You receive a letter from a Vietnam soldier, sent it 52 years ago and it arrived now

* Boy sends a letter to heaven to his dead father and receives an incredible response from the postman