The young left-wing deputy Gabriel Boric, standard-bearer of the Broad Front and the Communist Party, won the Presidency of chili by obtaining 55.7% of the votes with 92% of the tables scrutinized.

“I will be the president of Chile of all Chilean men and women, I will not rule only between four walls, “said Boric during a televised phone call with the outgoing president, the conservative Sebastian Piñera.

Your opponent, the far-right lawyer José Antonio Kast, obtained 44.27% of the votes, one of the biggest differences in a ballot in Chile’s recent history.

I just spoke to @gabrielboric and congratulated him on his great success. From today he is the elected President of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile is always first 🇨🇱✌️ pic.twitter.com/AvpBKs0GFT – José Antonio Kast Rist 🇨🇱 (@joseantoniokast) December 19, 2021

Kast, who prevailed in the first round of November 21 with only 2 points of advantage, recognized with just over half of the scrutinized tables the victory of the former student leader, who will become the youngest president in the recent history of Chile in March 2022.

“I just spoke with Gabriel Boric and I have congratulated him on his great triumph. From today he is the elected president of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile is always first, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

35-year-old congressman and former student leader, Boric defines himself as an environmentalist, feminist and regionalist and wants to expand the role of the state towards a wellness model similar to Europe.

He will be the most leftist president since the government of the overthrown Salvador Allende (1973-1990) and the first that is not part of the two great blocks that shared power since the return to democracy in 1990.

“I am happy because I have been in Plaza Dignidad since October 18 (the day the 2019 wave of protests broke) and I was very afraid of the extreme right. I’m happy because democracy won“, the university Bárbara Gómez told . at the doors of the hotel where the command of the virtual president-elect is meeting.

The same joy showed on the way to the celebrations Ignacio Valdés, 34 years old. “Chile has said no to fascism”, he assured ..

The experts pointed out that the difference between the two would be very narrow and it was going to depend on participation, which in the first round of November 21 barely reached 50% of the roll.

The EU congratulates @gabrielboric on his election as future President of #Chile. We hope to further strengthen our relations with the future government of Chile. We are partners and together we are stronger. – Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) December 19, 2021

According to official data, Boric obtained wide support in the capital, where half of the voters are, and in other regions with large urban centers, such as Valparaíso, where it gained almost 20 points of advantage.

It would also have been imposed even in the northern region of Antofagasta, an area that was won in the first round by Franco Parisi, a controversial economist whose voters mostly backed Kast in the run-up to the ballot.

Among the main challenges of the future Government will be channel the social crisis that has continued since the 2019 protests, lead the implementation of the norms of the new constitution and face the economic challenges left by the pandemic.