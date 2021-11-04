

Carlina Rivera and Carmen de la Rosa are on the New York City Council.

Photo: Courtesy / Impremedia

The general municipal elections Tuesday they confirmed that the next city ​​Council It will be largely female (30), and with a large Hispanic presence, and among the great winners of the election day are names such as Jennifer Gutiérrez, Alexa Aviles, Tiffany Caban, Sandy Nurse, Amanda Farias, Marjorie Velásquez, Carmen de la Rosa and Pierina Sánchez, among others, who will reach the political arena in a legislative body that will have a more progressive aura than the current one.

Rafael Salamanca, Francisco Moya, Diana Ayala, Carlina Rivera and Oswald Feliz, who defended their seats, will also welcome novice gentlemen into the ring, such as Christopher Marte and Shaun Abreu, making Latinos in that chamber a representation of close to 29% of the Latino population in the Big Apple, but still without no position of power in high places. In total, of the 51 seats, 15 will be Latino, 10 of them women.

The triumph of Antonio Reynoso As president of the borough of Brooklyn, he was the only highest-ranking position won by Latinos in the spheres of greater power in the Big Apple.

The electoral evening also left big surprises such as the triumph of at least 5 Republicans: Joan Ariola, from District 32, Inna Vernicov, from District 48 of Brooklyn, David Carr from District 50 of Staten Island, Vickie Paladino from District 19, of Queens and Joseph Borelli of Staten Island District 51. This Republican group could be joined by Brian Fox, who appears with a slight advantage over Democrat Justin, who sounded like a possible president of the City Council.

The Democrat Brad Lander won the Municipal Comptroller with 68.8%, as did the Democrat Jumaane Williams, with 67.7% they stayed in the Ombudsman’s Office.

But the main defeat suffered at the polls had to do with the electoral consultations that were made to expand electoral rights that would facilitate access to the vote, which were defeated with a broad NO.

Despite the strong campaign called “Flip the ballot”, that it sought to make three constitutional changes to the redistricting process, making voting more accessible to all New Yorkers, and eliminating voter registration deadlines and allowing absentee voting, without the need for an excuse, they burned. The consultations on the right to a pure environment and to increase the jurisdiction of the civil courts were approved.

Election results

Race for Mayor

676,481 votes for Democrat Eric Adams, 66.5%

293,127 votes for Republican Curtis Sliwa, 28.8%

Contest for Municipal Comptroller

674,229 votes for Democrat Brad Lander, 68.8%

233,328 votes for Republican Daby Carreras, 23.8%

Competition for the Ombudsman’s Office

668,385 votes for Democrat Jumaane Williams, 67.7%

237,910 votes for Republican Devi Nampiaparampil, 24.1%

Contest for the Manhattan District Attorney

182,828 votes for Democrat Alvin Bragg, 83.3%

36,597 votes for Republican Thomas Kenniff, 16.7%

Race for the Presidency of The Bronx

88,033 votes for Vanessa Gibson, 79.7%

15,126 votes for Janelle King, 13.7%

Race for the Brooklyn Presidency

217,949 votes for Democrat Antonio Reynoso, 72.6%

70,235 votes for Republican Menachem Raitport, 23.4%

Race for the Presidency of Manhattan

193,075 votes for Democrat Mark Levine, 84.7%

30,567 votes for Republican Louis Puliafito, 13.4%

Race for the Presidency of Queens

160,081 votes for Democrat Donovan Richards, 65.8%

83,051 votes for Republican Thomas Zmich, 34.2%

Race for the Presidency of Staten Island

60,950 votes for Democrat Vito Fossella, 62%

29,833 votes for Republican Mark Murphy, 30.3%