Thousands of electricity consumers have just received their first electricity bill since June, when the Government introduced the new rate for hourly periods.

Thousands of homes and small freelancers have received this month of November a scare in their mailbox that is going to make the final stretch of the year and Christmas more difficult for them. After five consecutive months without receiving their electricity bill due to the chaos that led to the introduction of the new time slots, many of them have received receipts with accumulated and unpaid consumption since June. The amount exceeds in some cases four figures and becomes unaffordable for those affected.

It is the case of Manuel, a small hotelier from Reus (Tarragona) who decided a couple of years ago to start a “neighborhood tapas bar”, as he himself defines it. It could not be imagined that three months after opening its doors, a global pandemic was going to hit the hospitality industry like never before with restrictions and scare off its entire clientele. And just when it seemed that the sector was beginning to rebound … “I have received 2,000 euros in electricity bills in just one week that I have not received since June. It is impossible to cope with that amount,” he warns in conversation with this newspaper.

Manuel was one of the thousands of freelancers and households that have not received a bill for months. It is a phenomenon that investigates the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) and that the electricity companies themselves blame the collapse of their computer systems linked to the change in the design of the invoice that the Government introduced on June 1 and the modifications that later implied the reductions in VAT and the Special Tax on Electricity. Naturgy and Endesa are the most affected groups: the former limits its impact to 0.1% of its clients and the latter does not provide figures. Other sources in the sector raise these numbers, while the CNMC jealously guards the data obtained in its investigation.

While waiting for a solution from the Administration, those affected are calling the companies alerted and negotiating the apportionment of their invoices desperately. This solves part of the problem, but not all. Manuel, for example, has established an agreement with his electric marketer to pay one of the overdue bills every 15 days. This amount is added to the current month’s bills that will now begin to arrive at the usual rate, which will lead you to pay according to your calculations about 900 euros per month in electricity. “It’s more than I bill,” he complains. All at a time when the price of electricity in Spain is paid in record numbers.

A similar situation has come Alberto, owner of a gift shop in the Madrid neighborhood of Puente de Vallecas. “I have been complaining to my electrician since the summer because I was afraid that I would get an astronomical bill,” he explains. And, indeed, it has been. A few days ago, I received different invoices with an accumulated amount of 420 euros, six times more than what I used to pay each month. The agreement reached with Naturgy obliges you to pay 42 euros for deferred consumption 10 times and the usual bill for each month.

Alberto’s problem is twofold, since the invoice stopped reaching him simultaneously at the business and at his home. Now I will have to pay double in both places, although at home it still does not arrive. Aware of what was coming to him, this freelancer who has been in the business for 20 years began to take precautions in summer: he resists turning on the air conditioning and has disconnected half of the light bulbs in the store. “The problem with the electricity bill is that nobody understands it, much less with the latter. I am receiving bills for five days, another for a month and a half … There is no human way to understand it,” he protests.

Alberto and Manuel have brought their case to the attention of the association of autonomous ATA for advice. “Fixed and production costs are skyrocketing. Freelancers pay an average of 400 euros per month for the rise in electricity, fuel, gas, raw materials, transport, labor and tax costs … And the last straw is that neither you can even organize the payments, “laments its president, Lorenzo Love.

Panic among families

The phenomenon of the ‘lost receipt’ also affects thousands of families who look with concern when to receive the electricity bill in one of the times of greatest expense such as Christmas. From the consumer association Facua They recommend returning the charge when it occurs and contacting the electrician with which the supply has been contracted to prorate the payments. “We are concerned about the defenselessness of the consumer who begins to receive old invoices with errors, since he has very little capacity to verify it by his means”, explains his spokesman, Rubn Sanchez.

The affected distributors explain that they are working hastily to fix the problem, which has caused a large part of the affected customers to have received their late invoice in recent weeks. The others affected are the small independent traders outside the country’s large energy groups. These companies, through the ACIE association, have asked the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the CNMC to investigate the problem since it prevents them from billing their clients and may lead to a loss of quality of service. Its president, Javier Bescs, explains that the problem also extends to larger companies with a contracted power greater than 15 kilowatts.

