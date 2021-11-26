ALEJANDRA OLCESE

They are the companies that have experienced a greater increase in turnover compared to 2020

The companies that are dedicated to power supply and water, sanitation and waste management are those that have benefited from a greater increase your billing in interannual terms, of the 63.6% until September, according to the business turnover published this Friday by the INE.

The rise in income is very superior to which you have registered from half in all sectors, from 17.1%, according to the index once the seasonal and calendar effects have been corrected, which is the one used by the INE as the main indicator.

Thus, while companies in Spain have increased their turnover by an average of 17.1% compared to September 2020, the income of distributors rose by 63.6% at the end of September, thus turnover growth has accelerated compared to previous months: in August they rose 46.3%; in July, 32.7%, and in June, 32.7%.

They are the companies that have experienced the most growth in their turnover, which can be explained by the sharp rises in electricity prices that have occurred in the last few months.

Right now, the cost of megawatt hour in Spain, it has been above 200 euros for several consecutive days, while a year ago, the same megawatt hour did not exceed 50 euros.

Commercial and industrial companies, the ones that make the least profit

The revenues of companies that offer non-financial market services, with an increase in turnover of 22.1%.

On the opposite side are the companies dedicated to Wholesale and Retail and the repair of motor vehicles, whose billing has increased by 13.3%; and the extractive and manufacturing industries, whose income has grown by 11.3%.

The latter have been hard hit by the lack of supplies and the increase in production costs. Industrial prices – what they have to pay for energy and the intermediate goods they need to produce – accumulated a 31.9% rise at the end of October, which means that these companies are drowned, since they cannot fully transfer this increase in costs to their rates.

As these problems got worse, billing of these industrial companies it has been deflating: it was 67.6% above that of 2020 in April -the hardest month of the confinement last year-, but it has been falling little by little until it is 19% above that in May, 14.1% in July, and even being only 11.3% higher in September.

