12/08/2021 at 15:12 CET

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) has been set for this Thursday, December 9, at 216.74 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), double the price set for today, once again exceeding the barrier of 200 euros / MWh.

Electricity will reach 200 euros / MWh tomorrow after marking its second lowest price in more than a month on Wednesday, only behind the 91.2 euros / MWh of November 1 and the 101.97 euros / MWh of the past Sunday.

This barrier has been overcome in almost 70% of the days of October, in 45% of the days of November and in seven of the first nine days of December.

Also, tomorrow’s price will be almost five times higher than last year’s equivalent day price, when it was paid at 43.42 euros / MWh.

So far this month, the price of electricity stands at an average of 195.99 euros / MWh, almost four euros below the October price (200.06 euros / MWh), the most expensive month in history to date, and three euros more expensive than the November price (193.43 euros / MWh).

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price tomorrow will be recorded between 20:00 and 21:00, when it will be 252.59 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 175, 1 euros / MWh between 4:00 and 5:00 in the morning.

The prices registered in the wholesale market have a direct effect on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply in the free market.

Behind the price increase are the high prices of gas in international markets and of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which during 2021 have been setting record highs month after month.

As for the rest of European countries, in the United Kingdom the megawatt hour will be paid tomorrow at an average of 238.05 pounds (about 279 euros), while in Germany it will do so at 277.88 euros, in France, at 287, 50 euros, in Italy, at 278.55 euros, and in Portugal, at the same price as in Spain when sharing the market.