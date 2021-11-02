11/02/2021

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) will be placed for this Wednesday at an average of 154.29 euros / megawatt hour (MWh), which is 8.34 euros more (5.7%) than this Tuesday, when it is 145.95 euros / MWh.

By time slots, the wholesale market will mark the lowest price between 15:00 and 16:00, with 118 euros / MWh, and the highest between 21:00 and 22:00, with 209.9 euros / MWh.

If compared to the price of the same day in 2020 it is almost four times higher, since on that date it was 39.02 euros / MWh. The greater the difference with the average price registered on November 3, 2019, when it was 18.88 euros / MWh, eight times less than the price for tomorrow.

Despite the rise on Wednesday, the price of electricity is far from the average recorded in October (200.06 euros / MWh), month in which the maximum daily average value in history was also reached, 288.53 euros / MWh on October 7.

The average prices of the wholesale market have a direct impact on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply in the free market.

The price escalation that affects much of Europe It is due, among other factors, to the rising cost of gas in international markets, which is used in combined cycle plants and which sets the market price in most hours, and to the increase in the price of emission rights for carbon dioxide (CO2).

In fact, on Wednesday several European countries will have higher prices than in Spain, including Germany, where it will be an average of 193.14 euros / MWh, and France, which will reach 186.06 euros / MWh on average. Above will be the United Kingdom, with 166.11 pounds / MWh (195.39 euros / MWh) and, as usual, Italy, with 199.89 euros / MWh.