12/11/2021 at 1:23 PM CET

.

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) has been set for this Sunday, December 12, at 256.98 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), 7% more than that set for Saturday, which will be its third highest price in history and the highest so far this month.

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price will be registered between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., when it will be 298 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 218.01 euros / MWh between 4:00 and 5:00 in the morning.

With this new rise, the second in a row, electricity will mark its third highest value in the historical series, only behind the record of 288.53 euros / MWh registered on October 7, and of the 274.56 euros / MWh reached on November 30.

In addition, the price for this Sunday will be the most expensive in history for a Sunday, despite being a day in which economic activity decreases and energy demand is lower.

Electricity will again exceed barrier of 200 euros / MWh, a value that was reached in almost 70% of the days of October, in 45% of the days of November and in ten of the first twelve days of December.

If the price of electricity is compared with that of the equivalent day of last year, when it was paid at 43.19 euros / MWh, this is six times higher.

So far this month the price of electricity stands at an average of 205.74 euros / MWh, almost six euros above the value of October (200.06 euros / MWh), the most expensive month in history to date, and twelve euros higher than the November price (193.43 euros / MWh).

The prices recorded in the wholesale market have a direct impact on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply in the free market.

Behind the price increase are the high prices of gas in international markets and the emission rights of carbon dioxide (CO2), that during 2021 they have been setting historical maximums month by month.

Regarding the rest of European countries, in the United Kingdom the megawatt hour will be paid tomorrow at an average of 212.76 pounds (about 250 euros), while in Germany it will do so at 183.12 euros; in France, at 250.85 euros; in Italy, at 240.01 euros, and in Portugal, at the same price as in Spain by sharing the market.