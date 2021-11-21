11/21/2021 at 1:19 PM CET

.

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) for this Monday will be 236.51 euros / megawatt hour (MWh), which is 6.89 euros more (2.91% increase) compared to what is paid this Sunday, according to data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE).

This monday will be the fifth consecutive day with the price above 200 euros / MWh and the highest value for November. The previous one was on the 19th with 228.84 euros.

So far this month, the price of electricity stands at an average of 181.82 euros / MWh, 10% less than last October, the most expensive in history, with an average of 200.06 euros / MWh; although 14.12% more than in September, when it stood at 156.14 euros / MW.

By time slots, the maximum price will be registered between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., with 264.7 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 194.51 euros / MWh between 5:00 and 6:00: 00 hours in the morning.

If you compare the cost of electricity with that of the same day a year ago, when it was paid at 42 euros / MWh, it is almost six times higher.

The prices of the wholesale market have a direct impact on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers are welcomed in Spain, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million that contract their supply on the free market.

Behind these high pool prices, which affect the whole of Europe, are the international increase in gas prices and the increase in the price of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights.