The need to create batteries non-stop because the world has gone electric is causing scientists to leave their skin devising new ways to store energy in an efficient and feasible way.

Two of the most promising avenues in the development of next-generation energy storage involve the use of high-density lithium metal and a solid rather than liquid electrolyte. This is very difficult to achieve, but there is a breakthrough that could fix it all.

American scientists have shown that stability problems associated with these architectures could be solved with the help of electrochemical pulses, which would pave the way for EVs and smartphones to run much longer with each charge.

Part of this field of research focuses on the anodes, which act as one of the two electrodes in the device and help facilitate the transport of lithium ions through a liquid electrolyte.

Today’s anodes are made from a mixture of graphite and copper, but pure lithium metal is a plausible alternative, offering the highest energy density among solid materials today.

Nevertheless, integrating lithium metal into batteries has so far been difficult due to various safety concerns.

In this sense, there is a line of research that maintains that the use of a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid one would lead to a more suitable battery for the use of metallic lithium.

And it is at this intersection of materials that the new work of scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) is focused, who believe they have found a way to join them in a stable and durable way that does not compromise performance.

Joining materials in solid-state batteries is often a difficult task, as the continuous charge and discharge cycles cause instability in the junctions and cause gaps to form, something known as contact impedance.

Applying pressure is one way to solve this problem, but it is a technique that would have to be used periodically while the battery is working. (and that has the disadvantage that it can cause a short circuit).

The ORNL scientists found that they could eliminate these voids by applying a short, high-voltage electrochemical pulse when the lithium metal anode binds to a solid electrolyte.

These pulses cause a current to surround the voids, causing them to dissipate, resulting in wider contact at the materials interface.

This Xiaomi Redmi external battery has 20,000 mAh of charging capacity, two USB ports and 18W of power, so it is compatible with fast charging for Switch and mobile devices.

Since this has no detrimental effect on the batteryAnd that the pulsing technique could be applied to restore it to near its original capacity, scientists imagine that this technology will one day offer a viable way to manage solid-state lithium-metal batteries during their operation.

They also say that this type of system could offer twice the energy density of current solutions in a much smaller package, which would mean that electric vehicles could travel much further per charge. It seems that this is all good news.