12/03/2021 at 13:04 CET

The implementation of electronic invoicing as a central element in the digitization of commercial and tax processes between companies, administrations and consumers has generated significant savings in environmental, economic and competitive costs; a positive impact that often goes unnoticed.

This is revealed in the ‘Comparative Study of the use of electronic invoicing in Spain’ published by SERES, a pioneering company and specialist in secure Electronic Document Exchange, which reviews in detail the environmental impact generated by the use of this technological solution and the rest of your competitive advantages.

Specifically, the report reveals that the widespread use of electronic invoicing nationally and in all areas of use (B2B + B2G + B2C) allowed a saving in terms of paper use equivalent to 12,960 pines in 2020 alone.

This figure represents, by way of example, 86% of the forest mass of the Parque del Buen Retiro in Madrid.

Furthermore, if the environmental impact of the implementation of electronic invoicing is taken into account only in transactions between companies (B2B area), the accumulated data reveals that, between 2012 and 2020, the use of paper equivalent to 56,234 pines.

In turn, only in 2020, the electronic invoice allowed a saving of more than 1,868 million euros in management costs regarding the use of physical invoices, while avoiding a total of 515 working years quantified in working hours necessary to issue and manage the same number of physical documents.

In the words of Alberto Redondo, Marketing & Mass Market Director of SERES: “Electronic invoicing has transformed the commercial relations of companies and administrations in such a fast and natural way that, curiously, we do not usually think about the environmental and economic advantages that has generated & rdquor ;.

“As with other digital tools that have forever transformed our daily lives, such as email, electronic invoicing has become a valuable technology that allows us to protect the environment while facilitating economic growth, increasing efficiency in transactions, we reduce collection times and generate significant savings in costs and labor times & rdquor ;, he adds.

Electronic invoicing, booming in Spain

In Spain as a whole, the study reflects that the total volume of electronic invoices issued in the country in 2020 (adding the B2B, B2G and B2C areas) amounted to 240,731,047, which represents an increase in 16.60% compared to 2019 and 34,266,994 more electronic invoices. The Madrid’s community recorded the highest volume of electronic invoice issuance with 36.81% of the total, followed by Catalonia with 27.27% and Andalusia with 10.54%.

The sector services It leads the use of electronic invoicing with 61.78% of the documents issued and 77.17% of those received, representing 55.88% of the issuing companies and 58.52% of the receiving companies.

Second is the industry, with 27.81% of the documents issued and 28.07% of those received. This sector comprises 41.80% of the issuing companies and 36.68% of the receiving companies.

The sector primary it is in last place, representing 0.46% of the documents issued and 0.54% of the documents received. Only 1.19% of the issuing companies and 1.57% of the companies receiving electronic invoices belong to this sector.

The small company leads the use of electronic invoicing with 34.78% of total emissions and 32.09% of receptions. The medium company, for its part, represents 34.02% of e-invoice issues and 25.11% of receipts. It is followed by Big company with 15.78% of the emissions and 13.65% of the receptions, while the micro business issues 15.42% of the invoices and stands out for receiving 29.15% of the total.

Full study: https://f.hubspotusercontent00.net/hubfs/2309503/3.CONTENIDO%202021/Estudio%20Anual%20Factura%20Electr%C3%B3nica%20Espa%C3%B1a_2021/Estudio%20eFactura%20Espa%C3%B1a % 202020.pdf