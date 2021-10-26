The volume of electronic waste grows every year at a worrying rate: in 2021 57.4 million tons of technological waste will be discarded, whose magnitude exceeds the Great Wall of China, the heaviest human construction in the world.

The statistics are alarming and show the voracious increase in recent years, a cocktail of dizzying consumption, planned obsolescence and limited options to fix broken or damaged devices: 53.6 million tons were generated in 2019, 21% more than in 2014.

The management of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) is a great challenge for the recycling industry, both due to diversity and volume. Today, it is the garbage flow that is growing the most, at a rate of 20% per year.

We love and need technology, but are we aware of the waste it generates? Electronic waste is a big problem. We are going to see where the technological scrap that ends up in landfills or recycling centers goes, and what is done with it.

If nothing changes, the figures will rise to 74.4 million tonnes by 2030, which implies an increase in electronic waste between 3% and 4% each year.

By the middle of the century, 100 million tons would be produced, according to a report published by the United Nations University and UN Environment. There are even bleaker projections: in the most pessimistic scenario, it would reach 111 million tons annual e-waste by 2050.

In addition to the obsolescence or democratization of prices, other main causes of this increase are the popularization of digital devices and the greater purchasing power in developing countries: it is estimated that In regions such as India and China, waste generated by disused computers will increase by 500% in the next decade.

The most recent report from the Global Electronic Waste Observatory estimates that Asia is the continent that generates the most electronic waste (24.9 Mt in 2019), followed by America (13.1 Mt), Europe (12 Mt), Africa (2.9 Mt) and Oceania (0.7 Mt).

In Spain things do not look flattering: each person generates an average of 17 kilos of electronic waste per year in our country.

Much room for improvement: only 17.4% of waste is recycled

Usually, only 17.4% of e-waste is properly recycled all over the world, a stumbling block to overcome in the fight against climate change, since electronics carry a high carbon footprint.

“Every ton of WEEE recycled avoids around 2 tonnes of CO₂ emissions. If we all do the right thing with our electronic waste, we will help reduce harmful emissions,” says the director general of the WEEE Forum, Pascal Leroy, in a statement.

“A ton of discarded mobile phones is richer in gold than a ton of gold ore,” said Ruediger Kuehr, director of the UN Sustainable Cycles Program (SCYCLE).

This statement has an explanation: 24 kilos of gold, 16,000 kilos of copper, 350 kilos of silver and 14 kilos of palladium are embedded in a million mobile phones, metals that could be recovered and returned to the production cycle, contributing to the circular economy and avoiding the extraction of new supplies.

Household drawers continue to house disused appliances whose components could be recycled and extend their useful life: in Europe, one in 7 electronic devices is stored in a drawer due to lack of use or because it has stopped working.

The experts are clear: it is necessary toe laws and industry create accessible and easy recycling and repair systems For the users.

“Consumers want to do the right thing, but they need to be adequately informed and a suitable infrastructure must be readily available,” concludes Magdalena Charytanowicz of the WEEE Forum.

