12/30/2021 at 7:37 PM CET

Ana Lucas

The victim had 15 years old when his own father he began to sexually abuse her. As it is read in the account of proven facts, the individual “taking advantage of the fact that he played with his daughter fighting games, hitting and things like that, he introduced the hand on crotch touching her vagina inside her clothes and, on other occasions, he put his hand inside her shirt, touching her breasts, always achieving her purpose despite the opposition of the minor “. In fact, she” I responded with bumps and scratches“.

The man “to overcome his resistance, hit him on the eyebrow, causing a bruise“Then, on two occasions, taking advantage of the fact that the mother had gone to work, the subject entered the adolescent’s room and raped her.

The subject appealed the sentence before the Supreme Court and alleged that his presumption of innocence had been violated

Due to the experience, the victim is in psychological treatment and drags a disorder.

The Provincial Court of Murcia sentenced this individual to a sentence of eleven years in jail to this individual, for a continuing crime of sexual abuse. When I get out of prison, it will pass one more five years on probation. You will not be able to approach within 500 meters of your victim, to whom you have to compensate with 6,000 euros for the non-pecuniary damage caused.

The subject appealed to the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Murcia and alleged that his presumption of innocence had been violated. An attempt was made to protect the legal principle in dubio pro reo (which establishes that, in case of doubt, for example, due to lack of evidence, the accused will always be favored).

The TSJ dismisses his appeal and sees the victim’s testimony coherent. In fact, it emphasizes that the statement of the affected party has “full credibility and credibility.” Therefore, the court fully confirms the judgment of the Audiencia and declares the costs ex officio.

There is still an appeal against the sentence. Sources close to the case confirm that this man is in jail and that the lawyer who assisted him in the procedure has renounced to continue with his defense.