Recently on our page we dedicated an article in search of selecting the best hitter of the 2021-2022 season. In the same way, very good performances have left some pitchers from the mound, so today we will be investigating to find out who have been the best pitchers of the season.

Jake Sánchez the victory man of the Eagles

The veteran closer for the Águilas de Mexicali has become the “victorious man” of the tournament and has participated in 22 of the victories that his team has registered so far this season.

Jake also reached 67 lifelong saves in the Arco League with which he placed in seventh place of all time with José Silva.

MVP! MVP! MVP! 🔥🦅 Jake Sánchez closed the curtain and got his rescue number 21 of the campaign # SomosLosÁguilas #VolandoJuntos pic.twitter.com/byARQYTj4Y – Águilas de Mexicali (@AguilasDeMxli) December 9, 2021

The North American with his performance yesterday against the Venados de Mazatlán equaled his best historical record throughout his five seasons on Aztec soil.

Elijah in search of repeating history

Although it seems somewhat complicated to achieve for many specialists, Cuban Elian Leyva seeks to get the “Triple Crown” again, which led him to become the best pitcher of the tournament.

The Antillean has the best ERA of the tournament (1.37) after having made 10 starts in which he averaged almost 6 innings per start and has only suffered one loss so far this season.

The @ClubNaranjeros stay with the series at home 🍊 PG: Elián Leyva

PS: Nick Struck # LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/vM1VclS4FV – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) December 6, 2021

In passing, it is worth noting that Leyva is having the best season of his career in the LAMP as he managed to match his record of success and in the absence of a little more than ten games, his effectiveness is still below 2.00.

Raúl Carrillo the leader of the Mayos

The Navojoa Mayos starter Raúl Carrillo is leaving so far formidable numbers on the mound that have allowed his team not only to dominate the first part of the tournament after many years without success, but also to be in a comfortable position with a view to the classification.

Carrillo is in the midst of struggling to be the most successful pitcher of the season with his six hits that incidentally constitute his best career mark throughout his seven seasons.

So far the 30-year-old right-hander has worked 51.1 innings in which he has a decent 3.51 ERA.