As the Arco del Pacífico Mexican League enters its second round, things are getting hot for the playoffs. Here are some of the moments and / or protagonists of the week.

Is Elián Leyva from this planet?

The pitcher of the week was the Aguilas de Mexicali closer Jake Sanchez (15 SVs). His four saves on equal chance give him the credit. But, and there is always a but, what about Elián Leyva?

Can I ask a question???? Elian Leyva… .is from this planet? last night against the Yaquis… 6.0 innings and only 4 hits allowed with 2 BB! 5-1, 1.13 ERA and 0.937 Whip !!! Definition of the concept of dominant !!! #LomejordelasemanaLMP – Jesus Fernandez 🇨🇺⚾️ (@ jesusLCA2017) November 17, 2021

Cuban law had two appearances in the week. First against the Yaquis of Ciudad Obregon (6 EL with only four hits and two walks) without allowing a touchdown. 20 men made it to the batter’s box and only four were unharmed as the man who leads the entire League in ERA with 1.17, Whip with 0.93. and wins with five tied with two other pitchers.

Can I ask a question???? Elian Leyva… .is from this planet? last night against the Yaquis… 6.0 innings and only 4 hits allowed with 2 BB! 5-1, 1.13 ERA and 0.937 Whip !!! Definition of the concept of dominant !!! #LomejordelasemanaLMP – Jesus Fernandez 🇨🇺⚾️ (@ jesusLCA2017) November 17, 2021

The second, in the Sunday game against Tomateros de Culiacán, was almost a carbon copy, with the exception of allowing a score to the rivals. Six innings with four hits allowed and six chocolates distributed among the tomato batch. 22 men marched past their shipments and only one took a free passport at first. You have to hit Elián or die trying.

In short, 12 innings pitched, eight hits and three walks while a single runner crossed over the homeplate. My question then, what else do you have to do to win the weekly prize?

My dog ​​caught a fly. Mochis win two in a row for the first time in the 2021/2022 season

The Cañeros de los Mochis have only 12 victories and 29 defeats in the campaign, but they recently achieved an unprecedented feat. For the first time in the season they added two nights with consecutive victories. And there was Caribbean blood in the process.

On Saturday the 20th they came back from a game that seemed defined. They trailed 4-1 in the ninth and scored four times for victory. Alejo López, Josuan Hernández and Juan Camacho were the drivers of the ninth inning that served to turn the table completely.

🔥GRAND SLAM 🔥! #LaMPXSKY Eddy Martínez went to the street with a full house by the Cañeros and they significantly increased their advantage 🤯 #SKYSportsMX They want the series 👊! #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/RNITYfj9ps – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) November 22, 2021

Sunday was a work of inspiration. The Cañeros scored 13 times, which is also a record for the not-so-young season. The green force did not give up and was accompanied by the best start of Carlos Juan Viera (seven immaculate innings) during the season who excelled by leading a multi-handed grout over the Venados de Mazatlan.

The leading role from the offensive side went to Isaac Rodríguez (4 hits) and Josuan Hernández (3 hits), Eddy Martínez and Juan Camacho with home runs and four RBIs each.

The result of Tuesday remains to be seen with the hope in the green force that the way has been found.

Two home runs in the same turn for Ricardo Valenzuela

The fact in question has been little seen in baseball. In the Cuban National Series he is related to the industrialist slugger Agustín Marquetti. And just Ricardo Valenzuela, the receiver of the Venados de Mazatlan revived the story.

Do you remember that homerun by Marquetti … first foul and then inside the valid zone? Ricardo Valenzuela of the Venados de Mazatlan has just made a similarity. Foul laaarguísimo that fell on the outside. One launch later … line that has not landed. # LomejordelasemanaLMP – Jesus Fernandez 🇨🇺⚾️ (@ jesusLCA2017) November 18, 2021

The loss of the fifth inning of his team’s duel against the Charros de Jalisco was taking place. In two balls without strikes, the pitching comes to the rubber and with a swing in the middle a rod comes out across the lime line of left field until it falls very deep but in an illegal zone.

The next pitch, neither short nor lazy, came off the bat with greater speed and much better accuracy. Valenzuela accomplished something very rare in baseball. Hit a foul “home run” and the next pitch put the ball in the stands but turning the clock in favor of your team.

Manny Rodríguez’s 121 arrived

Manny Rodríguez is the second active player with the most home runs connected in the Arco del Pacífico Mexican League. Second if we still consider the sugarcane producer Saul Soto (152) active.

THERE GOES THE HR # 121 OF MANNY RODRÍGUEZ IN THE LMP! 👨🏻‍✈️🤠🚀 # LAMPxSKY #SKYSportsMX pic.twitter.com/aN5QVwMXfl – Charros de Jalisco (@charrosbeisbol) November 18, 2021

On November 17, the Charros player hit his 121st home run in the race, which places him only three from position 10 (Ramón Orantes) and 10 from position eight (Nelson Barreras) on the list of historical in the department in the League.

Manny also ranks in the top 10 in RBIs, runs scored, hits and second in offensive average with .299 before starting what is now his 17th season.

In the second round the Naranjeros have taken the lead and the Charros, third in the initial round, have surprisingly fallen to the last position of the tournament.

But there is still cloth to cut through and the sorting system saves the last word for last.