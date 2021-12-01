Netflix and the list of contents that are going to be your catalog
Everything seems to indicate that the famous platform Netflix will end the year by eliminating a large list of content within its extensive catalog, something that will undoubtedly generate some annoyance for many.
That’s right, the inevitable has arrived and today we will announce the list of productions that will leave the Catalogue from the streaming company.
Before closing the year, the famous red logo platform will say goodbye to an important list of content.
It may interest you: Netflix and the 5 most anticipated releases for December
During the month of December, recognized titles will cease to be part of the company’s catalog indefinitely.
Before this tragic event occurs, we will announce the list of what will not be available on Netflix from the first day of December.
And although it is possible that some of these productions renew their licenses, others will not have the same fate, so we can give you one last reproduction.
1
December 1
The violin player
Interrogation
Across Grace Alley
Break up 100
Don’t go breaking my heart
Triumph in the skies
The little mermaid
She remembers, he forgets
Set Off
Triple tap
Nekfeu – Les Étoiles vagabondes
See no evil, hear no evil
60 days in
Invention
The Universe
Beyond scared straight!
Arthur Christmas
Reckoning
Jack Reacher
Ancient aliens
America’s book of secrets
The judge
300
300: Rise of an Empire
The Amazing Spider- Man 2
Asu Mare 2
Black hawk down
Devil’s gate
Gridiron gang
Hard to kill
Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal
The Wife
Tears of the sun
Sabotage
Point break
One direction: this is us
Mad Max: fury road
Cold case files classic
The curse of Oak Island
The rap game
The bronze
Hello, my name is Doris
People, places, things
Be somebody
Four brothers
Shaft
3
December 03
Lost and found music studios
Tom and Jerry: The Movie
BlacKKKlansman
4
December 05
Extremely wicked, shockingly evil and vile