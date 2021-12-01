Netflix and the list of contents that are going to be your catalog

Everything seems to indicate that the famous platform Netflix will end the year by eliminating a large list of content within its extensive catalog, something that will undoubtedly generate some annoyance for many.

That’s right, the inevitable has arrived and today we will announce the list of productions that will leave the Catalogue from the streaming company.

Before closing the year, the famous red logo platform will say goodbye to an important list of content.

It may interest you: Netflix and the 5 most anticipated releases for December

During the month of December, recognized titles will cease to be part of the company’s catalog indefinitely.

Before this tragic event occurs, we will announce the list of what will not be available on Netflix from the first day of December.

And although it is possible that some of these productions renew their licenses, others will not have the same fate, so we can give you one last reproduction.

1

December 1

The violin player

Interrogation

Across Grace Alley

Break up 100

Don’t go breaking my heart

Triumph in the skies

The little mermaid

She remembers, he forgets

Set Off

Triple tap

Nekfeu – Les Étoiles vagabondes

See no evil, hear no evil

60 days in

Invention

The Universe

Beyond scared straight!

Arthur Christmas

Reckoning

Jack Reacher

Ancient aliens

America’s book of secrets

The judge

300

300: Rise of an Empire

The Amazing Spider- Man 2

Asu Mare 2

Black hawk down

Devil’s gate

Gridiron gang

Hard to kill

Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal

The Wife

Tears of the sun

Sabotage

Point break

One direction: this is us

Mad Max: fury road

Cold case files classic

The curse of Oak Island

The rap game

The bronze

Hello, my name is Doris

People, places, things

Be somebody

Four brothers

Shaft

3

December 03

Lost and found music studios

Tom and Jerry: The Movie

BlacKKKlansman

4

December 05

Extremely wicked, shockingly evil and vile