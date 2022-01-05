In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Eliminate all the annoying noises thanks to the active noise cancellation of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro. Get them on sale for the Three Wise Men until January 9.

If after the Christmas holidays you have to take public transport again, put up with the noise of cars and other people and you are unable to concentrate, what you need is the magic of the active noise cancellation of these Huawei FreeBuds Pro.

These totally wireless headphones eliminate all that noise from the outside to focus on what you want. In addition, these headphones have a discount of 70 euros right now on the Huawei website, so they will cost you only 109 euros.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro

These headphones have a great sound quality as we have been able to prove and that will also give you great autonomy to use them throughout the day.

Normally the price of these headphones is 179 euros, but during Huawei’s Three Kings offers, you will get it cheaper, although keep in mind that you can only get them at this price until next January 9.

The noise cancellation of these headphones allows you to eliminate common and constant noise from the outside, perfect for listening to music or simply the silence to concentrate. It also has 3 levels of noise reduction that you can choose from

They are comfortable and stay close to your ear thanks to the silicone pads, thus providing the necessary closure so that no noise enters.

It has tactile playback controls by pressing the pin, in addition to an autonomy of up to 3.5 hours with noise cancellation on or 16 hours with its charging case. Without noise cancellation you can extend the battery up to 5 hours on a single charge.

Take advantage of this offer for the Huawei FreeBuds Pro for only 109 euros only until next January 9.

You have them available in the Huawei online store in Spain with free shipping costs and fast delivery when dispatched from Spain.

