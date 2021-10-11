Telemundo Uriel del Toro was the fourth eliminated from “La Casa de los Famosos”.

The new bet in reality shows of the Telemundo network is called “La Casa de los Famosos”, a very intense reality show where 16 celebrities were held in a mansion located in an undisclosed location. Here, away from their phones and social networks, they will have to build strategies and overcome different challenges until only one remains, who will receive the final prize of $ 200,000.00 in cash and be the winner of the first edition.

Although there have already been 8 celebrities who have left the game, telenovela actress Gaby Spanic, singer Pablo Montero, actress Gisella Aboumrad, Verónica Montes, Manelyk González Christian de la Campa, Cristina Eustace, Alicia Machado and Roberto Romano.

Much controversy

As expected, so many strong personalities confined to a house has caused a good dose of drama and controversy, and the heated fights have not been long in coming. Figures such as Alicia Machado have had run-ins with the already eliminated influencer Celia Lora, with her fellow countrywoman Gabriela Spanic, and she has said a lot about different personalities from the entertainment world such as Gaby Espino, whom she lashed out for looking “very thin”, and even Marjorie Desousa, relating to her notorious fight with her former partner and father of her son, Julián Gil.

But we cannot leave behind the Mexican actor Roberto Romano. The controversial interpreter, who only months ago was involved in a delicate situation that led him to be fired from Televisa, has not stopped creating intrigues in the house, so that he is the one who continues to advance until the final days, but all that It could change today, October 11, when it is known if it will be him, Veronica Montes, or Manelyk, who are eliminated and must leave the game, thus ending the dream of receiving the final prize and winning at home.

Elimination Day at “La Casa de los Famosos”: Who do the fans want out?

Today, October 11, starting at 7 pm/6pm Central on Telemundo, it will be the public who will have the last word in “La Casa de los Famosos”. With Gaby Spanic already saved by the leader of the week, her friend Gisella Aboumrad, the permanence of Romano, Montes and Manelyk is at stake, but from what is seen on social networks, the balance leans against Romano who, despite having been saved several times already, he may not be so lucky this time.

Apparently Roberto’s path began to deteriorate when Celia Lora left, when his message against the actor was clear: “Roberto, my love, the masks fall off my king, my life and I can harm you much more outside of what was doing inside you “, keep trying to manipulate everyone around you because soon they will find out. I already saw here what I already knew. I send you a kiss, God bless you ”. Said.

On Telemundo’s social networks, fans support Celia: “I’m going against Roberto, you can’t trust him. It’s now or never, ”wrote one fan. “We are going for Roberto, it is the opportunity, there were 5 left to vote the other week for Verónica, on the other hand if Verónica leaves there will only be 2 left and he will not be nominated. It is now OUT ROBERTO ”, said the fans united in one voice. Roberto Romano must come out!

The elimination ceremony of La Casa de los Famosos is ready at 7pm / 6pm Central on Telemundo.