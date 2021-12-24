Next year there will be a DC animated film that many fans are already waiting for, Catwoman: Hunted. The plot will follow Selina Kyle / Catwoman’s attempt to steal a priceless jewel, a situation that puts her in the crosshairs of Interpol, a powerful group of villains and Batwoman. On August 17, it was announced that actress Elizabeth Gillies, best known for playing Jade West on the popular Nickelodeon series, Victorious, had been cast in the role of Catwoman in this DC animated film. Now that we are a little closer to the arrival of the film, ComicBookMovie had the opportunity to chat with Gillies recently about her role as Catwoman in said Warner Bros. project.

The interview with the main star of the film occurred last week and in this various issues were addressed in relation to the interpretation of Gillies. Catwoman: Hunted is the first animated film that puts this iconic character from DC Comics as the protagonist of the story, a fact that opens new paths for Selina Kyle and also for Gillies of course, as she does a great job of bringing the seductive thief of Gotham City to life.

During the conversation, Elizabeth talked about the hard work that went into finding the perfect voice for Selina, what it was like to join the DC Universe, and how it felt to walk into the recording booth for this action-packed animation, as well as the exploration. of the romantic tension between Catwoman and Batwoman in the plot. The singer and actress also shared her interest in playing Catwoman in live action when she was asked if she would be willing to do it, since apparently she is more than ready for work, she even has the suit! We share below what Gillies He said:

Thanks! I’d love that. I’d love to. It’s so weird because I dressed up as Catwoman for Halloween like six months before I was offered to be in this movie. [Risas], so I have the outfit. I can wear my own costume if asked! That would be exciting. I would absolutely love it. Anything in the DC Universe, honestly. It would even make more animation. I had a lot of Fun.

In addition to having Elizabeth Gillies In the voice of Catwoman, the cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz as Batwoman, Jonathan Banks as Black Mask, Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy, Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth, Keith David as Tobias Whale, Zehra Fazal like Talia al Ghul and Nosferata. The film is directed by Shinsuke Terasawa and is scheduled for release in February of the following year.

Elizabeth Gillies made a leap to international fame with his participation in Victorious, Nickelodeon series in which she plays Jade, the bad girl of the series and enemy of Tori Vega (Victoria Justice). His character was one of the most important for the plot and at the same time one of the favorites. The program had four seasons in total and were broadcast from 2010 to 2013, being one of the favorite shows of the youth audience of those years. Even if Gillies He has not devoted much to the cinema during his career, he found a special place on television; in Dynasty she took on the role of Fallon Carrington, the billionaire heiress who plays an essential role in the development of the plot. With over 13.2 million followers on Instagram, Gillies is an American superstar of great weight.

