Entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, who founded the biotech company Theranos in 2003, was found guilty of four of the 11 counts of fraud. after a jury delivered a partial verdict, after a day in which the jury recognized that they remained stuck on three counts.

The decision was announced after a 15-week high-profile test that chronicled the missteps of his blood testing company, which disappeared in 2018.

On what was the seventh day of deliberations, the jury indicated in a note to the judge that it could not reach a unanimous verdict on the three charges, but they returned later and pointed out that they could not continue without before issuing a final decision. The Guardian.

Holmes was charged with 11 counts of defrauding investors and patients during Theranos’ run, and could face 20 years in prison.

Over the course of nearly four months, prosecutors called 29 witnesses, who described all the missteps and alleged fraud that Holmes committed during her career advancement as CEO.

The promise of Silicon Valley, Holmes founded Theranos at age 19, claiming that the company was going to revolutionize the industry of machine diagnostic tests that would deliver fast results with just a few drops of blood, drawing the attention of major investors, which caused her to become a billionaire in her 30s.

The rise of Theranos made influential figures like former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former Secretary of Defense James Mattis and major media entrepreneur and shareholder Rupert Murdoch invested in the company, indicated ..

While Holmes had been considered a visionary and at times compared to the late Apple founder Steve Jobs, problems began in her career in 2015, when according to Wall Street Journal reports, her internal tests had massive inaccuracies and the company performed other tests using traditional blood collection methodology and external laboratories.

According to the fiscales, Holmes was aware that he was lying to investors, doctors and patients to keep raising money, until she reached a fortune estimated at $ 3.6 billion, according to Forbes magazine in 2014. She became the youngest millionaire without having inherited a fortune.

