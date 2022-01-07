Elizabeth Hurley shows off a great figure at 56 in a swimsuit | INSTAGRAM

The famous actress Y model, Elizabeth Hurley was sharing with her fans on social networks that her holidays were very hectic and crazy, but of course full of style and elegance, celebrating the end of the year parties with her beautiful metallic outfit that became a trend after Dua Lipa will use it.

The famous woman bent her ankle, but before that she was photographing herself in a bathing suit in a location where she was spending her days in the Caribbean, all on dates of Christmas But now she finds herself resting on her couch eating chocolates and feeling bad about herself.

That was what he told us through this publication, where we could appreciate it modeling a beautiful Swimwear light brown, a tone that favored her a lot as well as the lighting that allowed her fans to enjoy her incredible silhouette.

The exercise and work you do with your figure, also staying very healthy at 56 years old and surprising Internet users who did not expect to see her so attractive on social media.

She is considered one of the most beautiful women and therefore the users who follow her noticed it in this piece of entertainment that already has more than 178,000 likes, a number that continues to grow as the hours go by and also attracting more people to who comment on your admiration and the occasional compliment.

It is important to remember that Elizabeth Hurley has a special relationship with the Versace brand, for which in 1994 she dressed the film “Four Weddings and a Funeral”, in that gala she was participating with the actor Hugh Grant, who also participated in the film. .

If you start to notice the details, perhaps you will realize that if you are of a certain age, as there are some small marks on your face, but it is practically something very difficult to notice, the British has surprised once again with this ability to stay and show off before the cameras.

