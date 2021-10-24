Related news

Isabel II (95 years old) is the oldest monarch in the world and despite her advanced age she still does not seem willing to abdicate in favor of her son -or her grandson-. And it is that the years of life are not an obstacle for the British Queen, not at least for herself, but in the last hours it has been done viral on social networks a video in which the sovereign did shows special interest in the age of one of his royal guards.

In the images that have shocked the inhabitants of the United Kingdom, the wife of the late Duke of Edinburgh can be seen leaving one of his residences. Right at the door a row of royal guards await her in a firm position as established by protocol when the Queen makes an appearance in front of them. Elizabeth II walks forward, but immediately decides to stop to star in an unprecedented event. The sovereign addresses the officer in fifth position, the one who shows a face older than the rest.

“How long have you been serving?” Asks the princes’ grandmother with a serious face. Harry (37) and William (39). “27 years,” replies the royal guard. “It seems”, suddenly slides the Queen accompanying her malicious phrase with a smile and laugh while looking at the officer. The rest of the guards who remain in formation cannot help but smile upon hearing the Queen’s funny comment.

This funny side of the sovereign has surprised the British. Although It is not the first time that Elizabeth II talks with the officers who accompany her often, she had never spoken directly to a guard to accentuate her seniority and make a joke of it.

Many have applauded this closeness of the Queen, but there is a sector that has not found such a pleasant scene, since in addition to thinking that he ridicules the officer, many have not seen with good eyes that he is just addressing the Canadian nationality officer.

Retrieve the staff

Queen Elizabeth II is accompanied by the cane in her last public acts. Gtres

Despite the funny anecdote that the Queen starred in with the excuse of the advancing age of her royal guard, the sovereign at 95 also suffers the ailments of his seniority. In fact, since last October 12, Isabel II appears at public events accompanied by a cane. He used it that Tuesday to attend a religious event at Westminster Abbey (London) in commemoration of the centenary of the Armed Forces charity Royal British Legion. And two days later he turned to him again for the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senate in Cardiff.

From the house of Windsor they have clarified that the sovereign has used the cane “for your comfort”. Despite her advanced age, this is the first time that Elizabeth II uses a cane in an official act of this type, although in 2003 and 2004 she was already seen with one after a knee operation.

[Más información: Isabel II no podrá beber más alcohol: “Le han aconsejado sus médicos que deje de tomar martini por la noche”]

Follow the topics that interest you