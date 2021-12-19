There may have been a slightly higher amount of television this year given that the industry is still recovering from the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean there is a shortage of excellent performances. In fact, it seems the talent on show this year has never been better, with multiple shows producing multiple contenders for the best performances of the year. As such, we’ve been able to see such good performances that we were even left with such intrigue that it even became a bit more difficult to predict who would win this year’s awards.

The debate about whether television returned with more force than before will be left for another day, but for now we are left with the good performances we had in 2021. From the AV Club, among solo works to the recognition of casts, the best were chosen performances of the year that are about to end in a few weeks. Series like The Underground Railroad – 100%, Succession – 100%, The Squid Game – 100% and The White Lotus – 80% were among the most outstanding productions of the year and they all have a place on this list. However, only one person can take first place, and in this case it is Elizabeth Olsen.

No one doubted the talent of the actress who, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plays Wanda Maximoff, who recently starred in WandaVision – 95%, the series with which the Marvel Studios year began after having stopped its film releases due to the pandemic, made it possible for her to display all her skills. Other productions later came to Disney Plus, but this one left us one of the best acting jobs in the franchise as well as in the medium.

Within this selection we also find the Emmy winner Jean Smart, who stars in the series Hacks – 100% from HBO and Christina Ricci who participates in the recent Yellowjackets – 90%. What caught our attention from the list chosen by the AV Club writers is that Kate Winslet does not appear with her role in Mare of Easttown – 90% and neither does Anya Taylor-Joy, the protagonist of Lady’s Gambit – 93%. Both were the main contenders in the recent delivery of the Emmy Awards; It was Winslet who won the award for her performance, but it was the Taylor-Joy-led series that won the award for best miniseries.

Another name that was left out is that of Kathryn Hahn, who played Agatha Harkness in the series WandaVision and also received an Emmy nomination, although she did so in the supporting actress category. While it is true that he did not win, his performance not only became popular with audiences but also wowed critics. But what we understand, at least from the names chosen, is that in any case there is a fairly wide selection with productions of all kinds of genres.

These are the best performances of 2021 according to AV Club:

one. Elizabeth olsen for WandaVision

2. Thuso Mbedu by The Underground Railroad

3. Patti Harrison by I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

4. Matthew Macfadyen by Succession

5. Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets

6. Margaret Qualley by Maid

7. Hae-soo Park by The Squid Game

8. Jean Smart for Hacks

9. Renée Elise Goldsberry by Girls5Eva – 100%

10. Jennifer Coolidge by The White Lotus

11. Charlotte Nicdao by Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet – 100%

12. Cree Summer by What we do in the Shadows – 100%

13. Nick mohammed by Ted Lasso – 100%

14. Sonya Walger by For All Mankind – 100%

15. Paulina Alexis for Reservation Dogs – 100%

16. Sarah Sherman for Saturday night Live

17. Hamish Linklater for Midnight Mass – 100%

18. Michael Greyeyes by Rutherford Falls – 95%

19. Hailee Steinfeld for Dickinson – 95%

20. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building – 100%

